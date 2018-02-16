There’s a PLL in Ireland, and here’s how she’s spending her time

If theres one show we could re-watch over and over again, it's Pretty Little Liars.

Spencer Hastings was one of our favourite characters, and bringing her role to life was Troian Belisario.

Troian is currently perusing around Ireland with her bae, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, who was giving a talk in Trinity College, Dublin today.

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Rather than having a quick stop over trip, the pair made the most of their time here, and squeezed in more than a few sights:

The Cliffs of Moher

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Feb 15, 2018 at 6:27am PST

Galway, Galway and more Galway

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:43am PST

The Gap of Dunloe

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Feb 15, 2018 at 6:03am PST

Some Maser Street Art, Dublin

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Feb 16, 2018 at 4:07am PST

Trinity College