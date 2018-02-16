There’s a PLL in Ireland, and here’s how she’s spending her time
If theres one show we could re-watch over and over again, it's Pretty Little Liars.
Spencer Hastings was one of our favourite characters, and bringing her role to life was Troian Belisario.
Troian is currently perusing around Ireland with her bae, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, who was giving a talk in Trinity College, Dublin today.
Rather than having a quick stop over trip, the pair made the most of their time here, and squeezed in more than a few sights:
The Cliffs of Moher
Galway, Galway and more Galway
The Gap of Dunloe
Some Maser Street Art, Dublin
Trinity College