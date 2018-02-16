SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

There’s a PLL in Ireland, and here’s how she’s spending her time

by

If theres one show we could re-watch over and over again, it's Pretty Little Liars. 

Spencer Hastings was one of our favourite characters, and bringing her role to life was Troian Belisario.

Troian is currently perusing around Ireland with her bae, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, who was giving a talk in Trinity College, Dublin today. 

Rather than having a quick stop over trip, the pair made the most of their time here, and squeezed in more than a few sights:

The Cliffs of Moher

Galway, Galway and more Galway

 

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

The Gap of Dunloe

Some Maser Street Art, Dublin

Trinity College

 

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

 

Trending