Back in Poplar! Call The Midwife favourite returns this weekend

Call The Midwife fans, we’ve got good news for you. A fan favourite is set to return in this weekend’s episode and one midwife is going to be thrilled to see this familiar face again.

Earlier in the season, we were introduced to a group of doctors who shadowed the ladies of Nonnatus House. One doctor proved to be quite popular with fans and Nurse Dyer.

Dr McNulty won us over when he carefully listened to Valerie’s directions and even helped Dr Turner get to the bottom of a complicated case.

In a preview for this weekend’s episode, Dr McNulty returns to Poplar.

It is believed he will help Dr Turner, who is busier than ever with his patients. The dad-of-four recently mentioned hiring another doctor so he can spend more quality time with his young family.

Also in this week’s episode, Patrick and Shelagh are stunned when they receive a phone call from the Hong Kong Adoption Agency with concerning news.

A member of little May’s family visits the UK and they are eager to see the young girl, but will this cause trouble for the Turners and tarnish their plans to adopt her?

Valerie is also dealing with a dilemma in this week’s Call The Midwife as her heavily pregnant cousin is determined to give birth on the same day as her dad and grandfather’s birthday. The mum-to-be believes it will help her son connect with his late relatives, but her due date is not that soon.

Call The Midwife continues on BBC One this Sunday at 8pm.