There’s a new addition to Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery family that you NEED in your life.

In 2010, Kiehl’s Since 1851 became a pioneer in the facial oil category when it introduced Midnight Recovery Concentrate, a formula with a potent blend of botanical extracts that helps replenish skin overnight. Since then, it’s referred to as “Midnight Magic” by its loyal following and it has won over 57 beauty awards! Midnight Recovery Concentrate smoothes the look of tired lines and helps visibly correct signs of damage from 30 days of poor sleep in just three nights, leaving skin looking smoother and more radiant.

This week, at one of the first post-covid launches the beauty industry has held here in Ireland, Kiehl’s revealed an innovation within the heralded Midnight Recovery family – their new Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream.

A host of beauty and skincare enthusiasts attended the launch such is the popularity of the brand and Midnight Recovery family. Those present included Róisín Tierney-Crowe, Lorna Weightman, Dr Clodagh Campbell, Paddy Smyth, Debbie O’Donnell and Avila Lipsett.

Leveraging the efficacy of Kiehl’s botanical oil blend along with a new liquid crystal emulsification technology and powerful ingredients, botanical oils rich in Omega-6 and Omega-3, the Cloud Cream formula helps replenish the skin’s protective lipid layer. With 98% naturally-derived ingredients, the formula helps to lock in moisture and visibly boost plumpness for supple, more youthful looking skin by morning. The unique, cloud-like texture offers a luxurious sensorial experience with a calming lavender aroma, perfect for bedtime application.

Speaking of the product, Gerwyn Powell, Education Director Kiehl’s UK & Ireland said: “We are proud to introduce our newest member of the Midnight Recovery family: Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream. Formulated with 98.6% naturally-derived ingredients, Kiehl’s chemists have leveraged the efficacy of Midnight Recovery Concentrate’s botanical blend with powerful ingredients, botanical oils rich in Omega-6 and Omega-3, to create a cloud-like moisturizer with a luxuriously creamy, yet light, sensorial experience and calming lavender aroma – perfect for any night-time routine.”

When speaking about the results you can expect from the cream he said: “The night cream reduces fine lines, smooths skin texture and strengthens the skin lipids for more youthful skin by morning, delivered in a creamy, cloud-light texture. It also locks in moisture all night for visible plumpness; visibly restores skin overnight for more supple, radiant skin by morning”.

Through clinical and consumer studies on panellists who specifically suffer from poor sleep the results were exceptionally strong. After four weeks results included:

94% of participants agreed skin felt supple

85% of participants agreed skin looked radiant

94% of participants agreed skin felt nourished with moisture

Kiehls Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream has an RRP of RRP €46.50 and is currently available exclusively from Arnotts Beauty Hall, Henry Street, Dublin 1 or online at www.arnotts.ie and Brown Thomas Limerick, Cork and Dundrum, from BT2 Blanchardstown and Liffey Valley and online at www.brownthomas.com.

Kiehls Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream will launch late March from all other retail partners and the Kiehls free-standing stores at Dundrum Town Centre and Wicklow Street.