So, a Harry Potter cruise exists and our flights are already booked

Pay day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the end of the longest month in history than booking yourself a well-deserved mini break?

A Harry Potter themed river cruise is coming to the UK this summer and it sounds absolutely magical.

Created by American company, Barge Lady Cruises, the six-day excursion sees passengers dock at a number of major filming locations.

The itinerary breaks down as follows:

Day One: The tour begins at the Hotel Stafford in London, where guests will be treated to traditional British afternoon tea and a visit to Hampton Court.

Day Two: A visit to the palace, a gourmet dinner and delicious cocktails (yes, please!)

Day Three: Trip to Virginia Water, the lake where Harry first meets Buckbeak in The Prisoner of Azkaban, and Windsor Castle.

Day Four: Dorney Court and Cliveden House, as well as Picket Post Close – the real-life filming location of 4 Privet Drive.

Day Five: An entire day exploring the world of witchcraft and wizardry at the Warner Bros Studio Tour.

Day Six: Saving the best for last, the tour will finish with a visit to Hogwarts' Great Hall as well as a stop at Oxford's Christ Church College.

Sign. Us. Up.

The themed cruises will take place from August 5-11 and 19-25, onboard Barge Lady Cruises' Magna Carta, making it the perfect summer getaway for 2018.

However, this kind of luxury doesn't come cheap – hiring the entire boat will cost a jaw-dropping $39,100 (approximately €31,472 ), while single rooms will set you back around €1315 and a double room around €4267.

Better start saving!

Check out Barge Lady Cruises for more.