There’s a gin festival coming to Cork, and we’re so EXCITED wow

Up until now, we have all read about amazing gin festivals popping up all over the world.

However, there never seemed to be any hitting the Emerald Isle.

We have VERY good news though, because there is a speciality gin festival coming to the fine city of Cork.

The Spirit of The City is taking place in the Cork Cricket Club, Mardyke Walk on March 30th until April 1st, when an authentic traditional style travelling big top will play host to gin lovers alike.

Visitors can apparently expect communal table reservations, table service and a truly mouthwatering selection of local and international craft gins such as Kinsale, Blackwater, Monkey 47 and Hendrick’s.

Has anyone tried Monkey 47? Sweet Jesus, you won't regret it!

And as if all the glorious gin wasn't enough – there will also be plenty of prizes on offer each day with Gin gift sets and restaurant vouchers up for grabs.

Cork Cricket Club Members will be on hand in full match gear to talk you through the finer points of the game, maybe even do a demonstration.

Honestly, you can keep the cricket – we'll take the gin though.

Also, it won't just be gin, with a selection of ciders, a selection of wines, Champagnes, gluten-free beers and minerals also in plentiful supply.

Local and national bands, street performers, fire breathers and DJs will keep the beer garden rocking while everyone kicks back and soaks up the spring sunshine – honestly, it sounds like the best weekend ever.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, and cost LESS than a tenner.

See you all in Cork, yeah?