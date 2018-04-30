There’s a BARK-B-Q happening in a well-known Dublin pub this week

Love your dog more than anything in the world? Same.

Do you also enjoy doing normal human things and being able to spend one-on-one time with your dog together?

Love meeting other like minded dog lovers who share your love of dogs? Sure, why the hell not I say.

Well, gather your pack and celebrate with other dog nuts in style at Pawtrait Ireland's first dog-friendly Bark-B-Q of the year at the Horse Show House.

10/10 for the play on words there, btw.

Enjoy gorgeous BBQ eats and ice-cold beverages in a fun and friendly atmosphere at this dog-friendly event.

Have a few questions? No worries lads, we have all the answers.

I love dogs but I don't have one, is it ok to still attend?

Heck yes! Of course! You can purchase the Adult Only Ticket which excludes the doggy treats but you'll still get fed and watered!

I am coming alone but I have two dogs I would like to bring, is that possible?

You can purchase the General Admission Ticket, this will cover you and one of your dogs. If you would like to bring an additional dog than you can purchase the Additional Dog Ticket which will cover your second dog's treats. Make sure you are able to handle both dogs on your own!

My dog is not friendly with other dogs, can I still bring them along?

If your dog is not properly socialised and ok being in the company of other dogs than please do not bring them along. Doing so would put other attendees pets at potential risk. You have the option to come along without your pet, just choose the Adult Only Ticket option.

Do I need to bring along anything for my dog?

Yes, it's a good idea to bring along the following for your dog and to be prepared to keep them entertained. A bored dog will become a mischevious dog.

– Plenty of treats to keep your dogs attention

– A selection of toys and/or food fillable toys (such as Kongs) to keep your dog busy

– Poop bags

– Plenty of fresh water and a bowl for your dog

– You may want to consider a blanket or something soft for your dog to lie on

My dog can be quite noisy at times, is that an issue?

Some dogs when they get excited will naturally bark. We are in an outdoor venue and so it should not be an issue. However, if your dog is getting overwhelemd with the situation, it's recommended you take them outside the venue for a short 5 minute walk and then return. Continually noisy or disruptive dogs will be asked to leave the venue.

Can I let my dog off leash at the Venue?

In short, no. Your dog is your responsibility at all times during the event and must be kept on a leash and under your control. No four-legged friends are allowed inside the venue and must remain outside.

Are there any rules when it comes to my dog at the Venue?

Yes. The venue have very kindly offered us the space to host the event and in turn, it is our responsibility to respect their wishes. No four-legged friends are allowed inside the venue.

Accidents happen but the Venue have asked that dogs do not pee in the Venue area, either on furniture or on the outdoor flooring (mulch) to protect it. There are plenty of bushes and lamp-posts just outside the venue area for male dogs and there is a small triangular grassy area just over the bridge for female dogs.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Children are welcome on site at the Venue, however we would not recommend bringing very small children as they may get knocked over accidentally by some of the larger dogs.

If you're lucky enough to look younger than 25, to bring a valid ID if you plan on drinking alcohol.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

The DART is an available option for you to bring a pet into town. It is only a short walk from Lansdowne Road and Sandymount Train and DART stations to the RDS.

There is plenty of on street parking surrounding the venue, however it is paid.

How can I contact the organiser with any questions?

Please contact the organiser via e-mail, audrey@pawtrait.ie

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Please bring either a printed ticket or the digital format to the event.

SEE YOU THERE!

