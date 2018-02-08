Don your lycra: There’s a 90s fitness class happening in Dublin city

Fancy sweating it out in a pair of lycra leggings and a leotard? Then look no further.

There's a 90s themed fitness class being held in The Bernard Shaw on February 24, and Discmans are definitely optional.

The class is by Fearless Moves, a fun fitness initiative that combines epic tunes with an energetic work out.

With a playlist full of absolute 90s whoppers, the exercise event is right up our alley (who wouldn't want to aerobicise to the dulcet tones of The Spice Girls).

'It's a fun (slightly sweat-tastic!) HIIT class with brunch served afterwards,' reads the event description.

'The session will feature a live DJ and instructor who have been challenged to come up with a PUMPIN' 90's themed class.'

'No need to be a fitness freak to come along, it's about the chooons and chats (and eating afterwards, obviously!)'

Best of all, the ticket to the class includes a super healthy brunch which will be served after.

Tickets are priced at €31.97 and are available here.