There is so much to love about ‘My Way’ the new fragrance by Giorgio Armani

You may remember we wrote about a new Giorgio Armani fragrance that was launched in Spring 2020? ‘In love with You’ was our scent of the year, a fragrance that people asked about, each and every time we wore it. Well, ‘In love with You’ I’m sorry but there is a new fragrance in town that has captured our heart for so many reasons. Introducing ‘My Way’ by Giorgio Armani.

First favourite reason to love it is the fragrance. It is a boldly feminine and floral fragrance but in a contemporary way. Having read The Scent Keeper (a spectacular book which you should indulge in if you haven’t already) I find myself looking at the make up of a fragrance now in a different way to ever before. And My Way does not disappoint.

My Way’s top notes (i.e. the one that hits you straight away) are composed of bergamot from Calabria, Italy and orange blossom from Egypt. This fusion creates a bright luminosity, inviting the wearer to open their horizons to new encounters and experiences.

At My Way’s heart notes (i.e. the scent that appears once the top notes start to fade) is Indian tuberose, which combines with jasmine grandiflorum super infusion and jasmine sambac, also from India, and it’s this that creates that beautiful soft sense of femininity.

The fragrance’s base notes, (they form the foundation of the fragrance and help to boost the lighter notes while adding more depth and resonance), are composed of vanilla bourbon premium from Madagascar, Virginia cedarwood from USA and white musks. This warm base creates a fragrance that acts like a talisman, a reassuring touch on any journey, and a reminder of the experiences encountered there.

Each note plays a role in what is a delightful olfactory journey that will last with you all day.

But our reasons for adoring My Way go beyond how delightful the scent is.

Firstly, Armani Beauty favours using natural ingredients that are responsibly sourced to guarantee their sustainability, through local programs that support underprivileged and economically vulnerable communities based on fair trade principles, in collaboration with local NGOs.

Secondly, with the launch, it also reflects Giorgio Armani’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, through actions such as its innovative, refillable and recyclable flacon (bottle), and opens a new era of sustainability with a new ambition to fight against climate change.

This is a first for the fine fragrance industry which has struggled with a clean refilling system for years. The My Way solution is innovative, effortless and a clean refilling system which requires no funnel.

(The spray bottle’s cap simply unscrews, and then the 150ml refill bottle is turned upside down and attached to the fragrance bottle. The original bottle is refilled without losing a drop of fragrance, and without the liquid spilling onto the hands, with the cap and spray then easily screwed back on.)

As you’d expect, the bottle is beautifully designed as a sleek, transparent glass bottle, It is crafted with a rounded, deep blue cap, resembling a talisman that encapsulates lived experiences. As the deep blue cap contrasts with the vibrant pink juice, the bottle makes a stylish statement.

But it’s the 60” campaign film that is different and totally unexpected. The face of the fragrance is beautiful American actress Adria Arjona and she genuinely embodies and stands as a perfect personification of the fragrance’s spirit of curiosity and openness. With Guatemalan and Puerto Rican heritage, Adria Arjona grew up on the road in South and Central America. Adria is a perfect fit for the campaign, but it is the unexpected news that the campaign includes un-retouched film footage which is hugely refreshing. It is a completely live and spontaneous experience capturing Adria as she arrives at these authentic moments of connection with others, through the rituals of their diverse cultures.

Adria Arjona noted “My Way is the first carbon neutral perfume. It also supports the communities from where ingredients are harvested. Feel very honored (sic) and proud to be a part of this beautiful campaign. Loved every second of filming this, every moment captured was genuine, unplanned, and unfiltered.“

This year, we are making beauty choices based on those who take bold steps to change the industry to becoming more conscious of the world we live in. This fragrance is not only a delightful fine fragrance that we should gift ourselves (don’t ever wait to be gifted perfume!) but the actions that the brand has taken with delivering the effective refillable bottle along with untouched campaign footage and supporting communities where the ingredients are harvested should make My Way your No.1 fragrance.

Giorgio Armani My Way Intense is available now in Brown Thomas Dublin, Limerick and Cork (www.brownthomas.com) and at Arnotts Dublin (www.arnotts.ie).

RRP: 30ml – €64, 50ml – €89, 90ml – €123, 200ml – €145 (refill)