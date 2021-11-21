There are loads of bargains in the Peter Mark Black Friday sale!

Make a start on your Christmas shopping or simply treat yourself to one of the latest and greatest styling tools with the Peter Mark Black Friday sale. Running from Friday, 19th November until Monday, 29th November 2021, this year’s Black Friday sale it set to the be biggest one yet.

From now, there’s €30 off some of the most popular heated styling tools including – ghd stylers and dryers* and the highly sought-after L’Oréal Steampod**

All products are available in Peter Mark and Style Club salons nationwide. For those who need a little help picking out a styling tool, the salon team can help advise you on the perfect purchase. If you prefer to shop from the comfort of home, visit www.petermark.ie/shop where you can opt for Click and Collect or home delivery.

Below are just some of the products on sale during the Peter Mark Black Friday sale.

ghd original – was €134 now €104 in the Black Friday sale

Where it all started! The ghd original IV styler still inspires fans worldwide for perfect everyday results. This original hair hero uses ceramic heat technology working at the optimum styling temperature to deliver kind to hair styling, ensuring shiny, sleek results and a long-lasting finish.

L’Oréal Steampod White v3.0 – was €275 now €245 in the Black Friday sale

One of the most popular products on the market, the L’Oréal SteamdPod 3.0 transforms hair using a combination of steam and pro-keratin technology to help tame hair movement leaving hair silky smooth whilst protecting from heat damage. As well as achieving sleek and smooth styles, the SteamPod can also be used to create wavy styles making it an ideal and versatile tool for the party season.

ghd helios dryer – was €175 now €145 in the Black Friday sale

The game-changing ghd helios hair dryer delivers precise styling control and 30% more shine. This aerodynamic dryer is equipped with a contoured nozzle to concentrate the high-power airflow travelling at 120kmh, making the ghd helios a present that is sure to blow users away this holiday season.

ghd platinum+ – was €214 now €184 in the Black Friday sale

This stunning limited edition ghd platinum+ is the ideal gift for someone looking to upgrade their styling tool. The platinum+ achieves smooth and sleek styles while protecting hair and reducing the chance of breakage and split ends. The ghd platinum+ is truly the gift that keeps on giving for beautiful, long-lasting results.

Peter Mark Black Friday sale from Friday,19th November – Monday, 29th November in salon and online at Petermark.ie

Exclusions apply

* ghd curve, ghd flight travel hair dryer and 2021 ghd Christmas collection are not included in the Black Friday sale.

** Limited edition Barbie SteamPod and Karl Lagerfeld SteamPod are not included in the Black Friday sale.