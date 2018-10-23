The Weeknd narrowly avoids falling equipment during stormy show

The Weeknd has been touring the globe with his album, selling to sold out international crowds.

The soulful singer took to the stage in Mexico City for his second performance, but was faced with a raging storm as well as an admiring crowd.

Unperturbed by the bad weather, The Weeknd performed in the torrential rain (sound AF).

However, things got a little dangerous as the high winds and sheets of rain caused elements of the stage to fall.

One object fell from the rafters of the stage, narrowly missing the singer, who's real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Abel didn't even flinch when the object came his way, continuing to belt out his hit Party Monster like a true professional.

He then uploaded a video of the near miss to his Instagram story, captioning it: 'Mexico Forecast: Stormy with a chance of falling objects.'