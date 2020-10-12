The Wanted’s Tom Parker opens up about his devastating brain tumour

The Wanted star, Tom Parker has just shared the devastating news on Instagram, that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, at just 32-years-of-age.

In the photo he attached to this shocking announcement, Tom is cuddled up with his 15-month-old daughter, Aurelia, and his wife, Kelsey who is pregnant and ready to give birth to their second child in just a few more weeks.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” Tom revealed.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx” the boy-band singer wrote.

Tom and Kelsey opened up about hearing Tom’s heartbreaking diagnosis, and how they’ve been dealing with the aftermath as a family, in an exclusive interview with OK!

After suffering a seizure while on a family staycation in Norwich this summer, Tom underwent a series of tests, before being given the news. According to his doctors, Tom has an inoperable tumour known as a grade four glioblastoma, which unfortunately has a general life-expectancy of between three and 18 months after diagnosis.

“I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in,” Tom told OK!, to which his wife Kelsey added, “It has been a crazy six weeks. We had an inkling that something was wrong in July, but we never could have imagined it was this.”

Tom was in the hospital, alone due to Covid regulations, when he was delivered his diagnosis. “They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumour,’” Tom recalled, adding, “It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said its terminal.”

Tom is currently undergoing chemo and radiotherapy treatment at King’s College Hospital in London.

Since revealing his shocking news, Tom’s Instagram has been flooded with messages of support and love from friends, family, fans and his fellow band-mates.