The Wanted’s Tom Parker gives uplifting brain tumour update

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has given his family, friends and fans an uplifting update regarding his devastating brain tumour diagnosis.

Last October, weeks before his second child was born, the 32-year-old singer revealed the shocking news that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable, terminal brain tumour, and that he was preparing for the battle of his life, as he was beginning to undergo treatment.

However, things are starting to look up for the boyband star, as Tom shared some good news today, revealing that his brain tumour had shrunk. “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION.These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again,” Tom shared excitedly on Instagram.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this b**tard!”

Tom then went on to thank the wonderful NHS staff that had been taking such good care of him, along with his loving wife. “To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day. Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days”.

“This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f**king good day,” Tom gushed.