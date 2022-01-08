The Veganuary date night dinner you’ve been craving: Mushroom risotto

Looking for the perfect date night dinner while still maintaining your Veganuary challenge? We’ve got you with this delicious and creamy vegan mushroom risotto recipe that’s indulgent, flavour-packed and totally perfect for a cosy night in with bae!

You’ll need…

150g mushrooms

3 cloves garlic

Fresh parsley

1 onion

500ml vegetable broth

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

300g risotto rice

50g nutritional yeast

2 pinch sea salt

4tbsp coconut oil

Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a deep pot and toss your chopped garlic cloves in on top of it along wit your diced onion.

Season with salt before pouring in your risotto rice and toasting it for 4-5 minutes.

Pour in your vegetable broth and nutritional yeast and leave to simmer until the liquid reduces.

Meanwhile, put your remaining coconut oil in a frying pan and add your mushrooms in along with it, seasoning with salt and pepper.

Lastly add your balsamic vinegar to the mushrooms and cook on high for 1-2 minutes before tossing into the reduced risotto dish.

Garnish with parsley and serve!