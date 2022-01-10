The vegan chocolate treat that’s perfect for everyone trying Veganuary!

You'll need…

50ml honey

150g gluten-free cornflakes

150g vegan almond butter

200ml melted vegan dark chocolate

Sea salt

Pour the cornflakes into a blender and blend until totally ground up. Pour into a bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine honey and almond butter. If the almond butter isn’t warmed a little, it may not mix, so ensure it’s runny before combining.

Pour in your ground cornflakes to the almond and honey mix and stir to combine. Shape into small balls, adding each one onto baking paper on a baking tray.

Freeze for 20 minutes.

In the meantime, heat water in a saucepan and place a Pyrex bowl over the heat. Break up your dark chocolate and melt it in the Pyrex bowl, stirring often. Stir in your pinch of sea salt once melted.

Next, dip your frozen cereal balls into the melted chocolate and place them back on the baking paper and back in the fridge for 30 minutes. Enjoy!