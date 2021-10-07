The Urban Decay ‘Cyber Holidaze Collection’ is all you’ll want in your Christmas stocking

Urban Decay have just launched their new holiday collection and quite honestly, its taken our breath away. It is inspired by future tech, cyberspace, and virtual reality, the Cyber Holidaze collection looks unreal and cannot wait to find it under the tree this Christmas.

Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette Full Size Kit – RRP: €79.00

The new Naked Eyeshadow Palette in a vegan formula (i.e. does not contain animal derived ingredients or by-products) lineup – Naked Cyber is inspired by future tech, cyberspace, and virtual reality. In a complete set with our bestselling Perversion Mascara and Eye Shadow Primer potion. Level up your eye looks with buildable neutrals in satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter, and duochrome finishes, all featuring our bestselling velvety, ultra-blendable Naked eyeshadow formula. Use your fingers with the soft shimmer and duochrome shades for more colour payoff.

Naked Cyber features duochrome shadows that contain two contrasting, reflective pigments for a shade-shifting effects in the light – it's like getting two shadows in one. Augment your reality with iridescent glitter toppers for unreal yet super-wearable, versatile eye looks. Everyone will be asking you, "Is this real life?" Includes a vegan double-ended brush.

Hall Of Fame Set – RRP: €60.00

Grab this trio of Urban Decay holy grail products for everyone on your list (and don’t forget one for yourself). Start with Vice Lipstick in our bestselling shade Backtalk for creamy, longlasting colour in a single swipe. Add a few coats of Perversion Mascara for buildable volume and feathery, fanned-out lashes. Lock in your look for up to 16 hours with our iconic All Nighter Setting Spray, for waterproof and smudge-proof makeup that fights fading, flaking, and melting.

Real Talk Vice Lipstick Duo – RRP: €33.00

With a new look and vegan formula, Vice Lipstick gives you high-impact, long-lasting colour in a single, hydrating swipe. Pack of two best-selling shades, Callback and Backtalk. Forget dry, flaky lips—we’re all about the comfy, hydrating feel and even coverage. Vice’s creamy, moisturizing formula gets a boost from aloe vera and avocado oil, ingredients known to be rich in antioxidants

Dual Player Mascara Duo – RRP: €39.00

Get a mascara duo that does both: This set gives you buildable, volume and freaky-big volume and length. Perversion Mascara’s triple black pigment, creamy formula lets you build feathery, fanned-out lashes with each coat. Unleash your alter ego with Lash Freak Mascara; use the three-way brush to separate, define, and lift lashes for a wide-eyed, dramatic look. That means up to 23 times as much volume and 40% more visible length—are you up for it?

Double Team All Nighter Setting Spray Duo – RRP: €49.00

Is a makeup meltdown ruining your midnight mojo? Mist on this weightless spray to give your makeup serious staying power. All Nighter Setting Spray keeps makeup looking gorgeous for up to 16 hours — without melting, fading or settling into fine lines.

Urban Decay is available from exclusive Irish stockists Arnott’s Beauty Hall, Dublin and online at www.arnotts.ie