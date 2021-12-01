The ultimate wellness gift guide for for those looking to add zen to their lives this Christmas

The term ‘wellness’ and ‘selfcare’ get thrown around a lot these days. We’re always told, ‘selfcare is essential’, but how can we really help our loved ones practice it in their daily lives in order to combat burnout, something we’re all particularly susceptible to nowadays?

The really important thing to remember is that wellness takes many different forms for different people. For some, it’s a great night’s sleep. For others, it may be a facemask and bubble bath, while for some, something as simple as some stunning essential oils and yoga that can bring calm into their lives.

However your loved ones choose to unwind, we’ve got something to help their selfcare routine in our Christmas wellness wishlist this year. From ultra-calming sleep sprays to tickets to wellness-focused events, however they find peace, we’ve got them covered! Browse below through some of our favourite wellness picks for this year!

Smart Diffuser from Designist – RRP €55

This Gingko smart diffuser is not only aesthetically pleasing it is also the perfect gift to help a loved one unwind this Christmas. Made with natural wood, frosted acrylic glass and copper plate, this rechargeable oil burning diffuser with dimmable LED light is easy to move around a home, taking calm and fragrance with its owner from room to room. Priced at just €55 shoppers can also add natural oils from The Nature of Things available at Designist.

The Head Plan Gratitude Journal – RRP €25

When you learn to be genuinely appreciative for all the things in your life, the good & the bad, the big & the small, it’s one of the most beneficial things you can do for your wellbeing and mood. According to the science developing more optimism floods your brain with positive chemicals that boost happiness in a practice that takes as little as five minutes a day. The Head Plan Gratitude Journal is a great place to start if you are new to the brand and are looking for a beautiful journal to begin your gratitude journey. Buy here.

Gym + Coffee Pinnacle Fleece in Light Pearl – RRP €85

This by-now well-established leisurewear brand has a sustainable range which we love. This Gym + Coffee sustainable collection fleece is enough to get you up and out and feeling great. The Pinnacle Fleece jacket brings sophistication to the steep slopes with super-soft brushed fleece recycled fabric + clever detailing. Warm enough to mount the peaks and chic enough for the après session. The sky's the limit. Buy here.

Flowstate Botanical 1 Mat – RRP €145

The days of rolling up an embarrassing exercise mat are well and truly gone! The Flowstate team have created an awe-inspiring print that arouses peace and mindfulness. Designed to bring colour into your practice as well as your home. Produced with a built-in hanging feature allowing the mat to double up as your personal piece of wall art. Buy here.

New Moon Blooms by Frog Prince Flower Subscription – RRP various.

Nothing makes you feel better than opening the door to take in a delivery of flowers. New Moon Blooms have a flower subscription service which guarantees you’ll be feeling loved no matter what else is happening in the recipient’s life. Subscription’s duration and frequency are varied – they can be short term (for 3 months every week or fortnight) or up to 12 months. They say smiling makes you feel better and what better way to bring a smile to that special someone’s face? Buy here.

Mother Reusables – RRP €34.95

Earth-friendly thermal bottle company “Mother Reusables” introduced four new designs to its collection this year and they are perfect for the person in your life who deserves a gift of wellness this year. Yes, the thermal bottles keep drinks hot/cold for up to 24 hours but having a decent bottle is the starting point for increasing water consumption and we can’t get enough of the Mother Reusable designs. Buy here.

Jane Darcy Luxury Champagne Silk Sleep Set from Kilkenny – RRP €150

Treasure the moment with this Jane Darcy Luxury Sleep Gift Set in a stunning champagne tone. The lucky recipient will unwind with this carefully curated sleep set, designed with relaxation in mind. Crafted and handmade with the highest quality 100% pure mulberry silk and combined with their signature natural soy wax candle, keeping face, hair, mind & body, healthy & happy while you sleep.

The set contains: 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase, silk eye mask, silk scrunchies x3 and natural soy wax candle in black rose & amber. Buy from Kilkenny Shop here.

The Handmade Soap Co. Pillow & Room Mist – RRP €17.95

A handmade blend of pure, natural botanicals oils. Designed to side-step the hustle into a more peaceful slow lane. Scented with their trademark blend of essential oils and packaged in an amber glass bottle, this gentle mist is woodsy, warming and delicately sweet. Warm earth and aromatic cedarwood is filled with a fresh burst of Thai lemongrass. Like a warm sunset over a Thai jungle. Buy here.

Every Body Health Fortified Immunity – RRP €64.99

This set includes the entire Fortified Immunity range from Every Body Health, the super supplement gift set for immune health, and comes with a limited-edition white reusable bottle. Including a 28 day supply of Complete Defence, the best tasting, peach flavoured health supplement for well-rounded immune support. The set also comes with a supply of sustained release 2000 IU Vitamin D (60 capsules), 100ug sustained release Selenium (60 capsules), 1000mg Vitamin C with rosehips and riboflavin (60 tablets) and 25mg sustained release Zinc (60 capsules). Buy here.

Smart Moon Lamp from Designist – RRP €185

Ginkgo’s Smart Moon Lamp is a truly unique gift and allows its owner to have the moon literally floating in place in their home. This 3D printed moon floats over a beautiful wooden base with the power of magnets. The realistic moon surface glows with an ethereal light and can change tone depending on the owner’s mood. If you’d like your loved one to be over the moon this Christmas this showstopping piece is a must. Priced at €185. available at Designist

Skin Emporio Signature HydraFacial Express 30-Mins -RRP €155

If your loved one's skin is in need of a little boost this Christmas season, the HydraFacial from the Skin Bar is the perfect pick-me-up. The only hydra-dermabrasion procedure that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration and antioxidant protection while simultaneously, resulting in clearer, more beautiful skin, there is no discomfort or downtime with this treatment. The treatment is soothing, moisturising, non-invasive and non-irritating.

The Signature treatment detoxifies the skin, removes dead skin cells, extract any debris and provides long-lasting hydration and essential nutrient support that protects and rebuilds collagen levels. Buy here.

Konical Black Stone Oil Diffuser – RRP €69.99

This black stone oil diffuser is a sophisticated way to bring refreshing, revitalizing and relaxing scents into any room, creating the wellbeing atmosphere you desire. The black diffuser is a statement piece for any room. With additional features such as an LED light which adds a candle-like glow to the diffuser, this piece can enhance the ambience and atmosphere in any room on a number of levels. Buy here.

This Works evening detox CBD booster+ AHA complex – RRP €48

For early evening, meet the new evening detox CBD booster + AHA Complex, a detoxifying product that will wash away the day to leave your skin looking calmer and more even. If breakouts are your skin nemesis, the 15% AHA complex in this hero product will work hard to exfoliate and reduce them during your skin’s nightly reparation. Available from LloydsPharmacy and all good pharmacists nationwide.

Slow Pharmacy, Bottled Plants from Designist – RRP from €25

These delicate cut plants are preserved in glass bottles to create beautiful objets d’art that look stunning and add a layer of interest to any interior scheme. Created in Seoul, South Korea, Slow Pharmacy carefully selects each plant and places it into its bottle by hand, which is designed to bring out the natural beauty of each unique plant or flower. There are twelve types to choose from including hydrangeas, baby’s breath, ferns, holly and more. Vessel options include 30ml (€25) and 200ml (€40) and come in a gift box, making for a delightfully unique gift or stocking filler this festive season. available at Designist.

AYA Supplements – give the gift of wellness

The AYA supplement range of 34 products for adults, children and babies is widely available in pharmacies across the country. AYA’s research-backed products are formulated by scientists to deliver noticeable health benefits to customers and are gluten-free and vegan-friendly or vegetarian. Hero products include AYA Ultimate One a Day, a high potency timed release multivitamin product to support general health and busy lifestyles, AYA Ultimate 10 Billion, a probiotic supplement to support digestive and immune health, and AYA Kids Crunchy Bio, a probiotic for kids aged 3-12 delivered in a chewable blackcurrant flavour tablet. The AYA range is widely available in select pharmacies nationwide or buy here.

Emerald Farm CBD Oils – RRP from €36

Emerald Farm is a new Irish wellness brand that makes stunning CBD products that are made in county Wicklow. They're the perfect addition to your routine and to introduce some new habits and rejuvenation into your life. The three core CBD oils are packed full of nutrients and come in Original, Boost and Relax.

The Harvest 3-day immersive event – from RRP €390

Shopping for a loved one who could do with spending some more time on their self-care and wellbeing? What better way to show you care than to gift an 'experience' to kick start their wellness journey and create memories that will last a lifetime. The Harvest, a 3-day immersive event taking place in the stunning Connemara Coast Hotel, 25th – 27th of March ’22, offers a wonderful variety of therapies, treatments and activities so guests can customise their most enriching experience – basically like a music festival for wellness! As well as holistic therapies such as Reiki, kinesiology, hypnosis, acupuncture and craniosacral, guests will also have access to industry experts across nutrition, fitness and mental wellbeing. For more information and to book visit their website here.

Me Today Womens Daily Supplement – RRP €24.99

Women's Daily is your premium quality formula containing 28 vitamins, minerals & herbs for your general health & wellbeing. Formulated for a busy lifestyle with a blend of powerful antioxidants from cranberry, grapeseed & ginkgo. Buy here.

Emsella

One in three women suffer from a weakened pelvic floor. Weakness can occur as a result of many factors including pregnancy, childbirth, ageing and menopause. This can lead to to embarrassing and awkward symptoms like frequent urgency to pee, stress incontinence or spontaneous leaking on exertion. Weakened pelvic floor is also associated with decreased sensation during intercourse. Emsella is designed to provide a completely non-invasive electromagnetic stimulation for the purpose of repairing and regenerating weak muscles of the pelvic floor and additionally restoration of neuromuscular control for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Think pelvic floor exercises without the effort. Emsella treatment is the equivalent of 11,000 kegels! For more information on Emsella visit www.rivermedical.ie.

Beacon HealthCheck – RRP €585

In a time where health is at the forefront of all our minds, the ultimate Christmas gift comes in the form of a Beacon HealthCheck. It is completed in just 2 to 4 hours with same day results, located in a new purpose-built clinic in South Dublin. The expert physician-led service will analyse multiple aspects of your lifestyle and physical health. Once completed, a physician will review all results and explain them. Included in Beacon HealthCheck are Consultation, comprehensive blood analysis and physical examination. Male patients will also receive a PSA blood test as well as prostate and testicular examinations while female patients will receive a breast examination. Where clinically indicated, further examinations including DEXA scans, electrocardiograms and chest x-rays can be carried out as part of your in-depth Beacon HealthCheck. Buy here.

This works sleep partners – RRP €35

A dreamy duo of sleep solutions, powered by our award-winning Deep Sleep Superblend, for a dreamy night of blissful rest. Inhale ‘deep sleep breathe’ in and allow the scents of Lavender, Camomile, Vetivert and Patchouli to relax you into the evening, helping rid your mind of negative feelings and stresses. Then, spray ‘deep sleep pillow spray’ across bedding and pyjamas and drift into sound sleep.