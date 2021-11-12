The ultimate haircare & hairstyling gift guide for every budget

The Christmas season is fast approaching, and we’re slowly but surely ticking things off our (never-ending) Christmas shopping list. If you’re looking for something practical yet thoughtful, budget-friendly or luxurious, then this is the gift guide for you — and your hair obsessed loved ones!

Haircare and hair styling has come a long way in recent years, so why not treat yourself or someone you love to a brand new product or two this festive season?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most lust-worthy hair products and tools on offer this Christmas, with prices suiting every budget. No matter what you’re in the market for, there’s a gifting option for everyone!

L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod – Limited Edition X Barbie RRP €275

It’s this year’s must have Christmas hair gift! For a smooth and mirror-like shine you can create at home, discover Steampod. The hair straightener that offers a continuous flow of high-pressure steam; this unique tool can be used to create a variety of finishes, from smooth and supple looks to soft waves. It’s their most-loved steam hair styling tool today to reveal hair that looks smooth and glossy. Buy here.

Kérastase Blond Absolu – For Shinier, Stronger, Softer Blonde Hair (RRP €90.70)

Cancel out brassy tones and nourish your hair with the powerful hydrating benefits of Hyaluronic Acid and Edelweiss Flower. It is the ultimate answer for blondes who want to deeply treat their hair and neutralise brassy tones to reveal a bright and high shine cool blonde. Contains: Bain Ultra-Violet, Cicaflash Fondant and Cicaplasme. Available from Millies.ie and your local hair salon.

LanaiBLO hairdryer – RRP standard €99.99 and personalised €114.99

This festive season we are spoiling you with our new colour offering as the LanaiBLO range expands from 6 to 10 shades, yes that's right, 10 gift worthy shades! The White, Black, Pink, Electric Candy, Chrome and Rose Gold LanaiBLO will be joined by Saffron, Metallic Navy, Kingfisher Blue and Blossom Pink to make it our most colourful Christmas yet. Along with being the most colourful, the LanaiBLO hairdryer is also the lightest, fastest hair dryer on the market! Its 2400-watt motor, innovative technology, lightweight design, ultra-long cord, variable speed and temperature heat settings cater to all types of hair making it the perfect gift for your hair obsessed loved ones – Give them the gift of the perfect home blowdry this Christmas!

Buy here.

Kevin Murphy’s Scalp.Spa – RRP from €14

The scalp is an extension of your face, but it ages six times faster than your face. Therefore, we should all be nourishing and taking care of it. This year’s launch of three new additions to Kevin Murphy’s Scalp.Spa range is a welcome addition to the brand. The new additions are Scalp.Spa Treatment, Scalp.Spa Serum and a Scalp.Spa Brush.

Buy here.

InStyler Cerasilk Wand – RRP €99.99

Since its launch InStyler’s latest hero product the Cerasilk Wand has stolen the hearts of hair lovers and has secured itself as the top hair tool to have in your beauty stash year after year!

As part of Instyler’s kinder to hair range, the Cerasilk Wand provides quick and precision styling while providing an extra layer of protection as you style your hair meaning you don't have to worry about any extra styling you may need to do over the festive season, we are all about being party ready! The Cerasilk Wand features a woven ceramic material that eliminates direct contact between your hair and the wand. This unique technology acts as a built-in heat protector to defend against damage with every twist of hair. Nothing says the ultimate festive look like sleek shiny hair!

Buy here.

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Collection – RRP €55 (worth €76.50)

Transform hair with plant-powered strength and repair. Experience instantly stronger hair from the inside out. Featuring a limited-edition Hair Towel Wrap with Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim design.

Includes: Limited Edition Hair Towel, Leave-In Treatment 125ml, Shampoo 50ml, Conditioner 40ml. Buy here.

Redken Volume Injection – RRP €58.85

If you want to add an extra bit of body and bounce to fine and flat hair Volume Injection is for you. The powerful formulas deliver a volume-boosting blend of filloxane and softening polymers to lift the roots for added oomph. The set also includes One United – the versatile Redken product that delivers multi-tasking benefits including colour protection, detangling and strength. Buy from all good hair salons nationwide.

L’Occitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo – RRP €12

This is a gift that delivers on the hair cleaning front but it’s also a sustainable repairing shampoo that is gentle for your hair and the planet. Created with your hair and the planet in mind, the Intense Repair Solid Shampoo is made with 99% readily biodegradable ingredients. Entirely plastic-free, its packaging is from 100% recycled and recyclable paper making it the perfect beauty alley for caring for the environment. Providing a generous, luxurious foam, it leaves the hair cleaned, supple, smooth and shiny while enveloping it with a light aromatic scent. There are three types to pick from Intensive Repair, Gentle & Balance and Purifying Freshness. Buy here.

L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Range

The L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair range is infused with gold quinoa and protein that leaves the hair immediately nourished with a lightweight feel. It’s the professional haircare range designed for damaged hair. Through regular use, you can reduce surface damage by 77% and unlock 7x more shine. The range includes shampoo, condition, lightweight mask for damaged hair, 10 in 1 oil for damaged hair and a mask for damaged hair. Available your local hair salon.

The Be Almaí Wave Styling Wand Complete Set – RRP £94.99

Two years of research was invested in creating this perfect Wave Styling Wand. The Be Almaí wand allows you to achieve long lasting volume and textured waves in your own home. Having the options of 2 different size barrels allows you to create any style from textured to glamour waves and to create that big bouncy blow dry look. The wand works in a way to eliminate frizz and seals the hair cuticle to create smooth and shiny waves. The set includes the Wave Styling Wand, Wave Styling Comb and Wave Styling Boar Brush. Buy here.

Dr. Hauschka Shampoo & Conditioner Duo – RRP €39.95

Dr. Hauschka Shampoo is suitable for all hair types including coloured hair. It delivers gentle cleansing and is rich in protein leaving hair easy to comb. It also contains precious plant extracts to vitalize the scalp. The Dr. Hauschka Conditioner has a nourishing creamy formulation leaving hair light and manageable. It impedes frizz and leaves hair with a soft scent of vanilla and white blossom essential oils. Valuable medicinal plant extracts and oils are combined with protein-rich chickpea extract to nourish the hair without weighing it down. Buy here.

The Belle Brush

The brand was created by Irish hair stylist and salon owner Nancy Cavanagh. From years of experience, she realised she had to recommend multiple hairbrushes to her clients. She was surprised to find that there was no one hairbrush that covered all the necessities which hair extension clients needed, so came the creation of The Belle Brush.

The range includes:

The Belle Brush – The Original – Hair Extension Brush RRP €24.99

The Belle Brush perfect for extensions, curly hair and fussy little ones. The soft nylon bristles glide through your roots to prevent matting, without pulling on your extensions, while shorter bristles distribute natural hair oils from the root down to the tip to prevent dry, frizzy ends.

The Scalp Brush RRP €8.99

This exciting new brush exfoliates the scalp from any build up leaving it feeling squeaky clean. It also stimulates the scalp and hair follicles promoting healthy hair growth.

The Belle Beauty Clips – 2 Pack RRP €8.99

These gorgeous clips are perfect for setting your style in place and keeping your hair back off your face to avoid any pesky makeup stains! Buy here.

Eleven Australia Volume Trio – RRP €40.00 (save €20.00).

The Volume Trio (Magajarra) contains I Want Body Volume Shampoo, I Want Body Volume Conditioner and I Want Body Texture Spray. The shampoo and conditioner are the ultimate volume builders packed with natural proteins, while the texture spray combines powder and liquid to provide texture like nothing else. Buy here.

Nylah´s Natural Shampoo & Condition for Afro-textured hair

This vegan haircare brand that has introduced a peculiar science-based approach to textured hair products into its new natural hair care line. Founded to redefine the hair care standard for afro-textured hair, Nylah's Naturals is setting new standards in the industry, pushing the limits of clean and sustainable products.

Strength and Shine Thickening Shampoo: This rich, creamy-textured shampoo, delicately cleanses without stripping the hair. It contains complex amino acids and key moisturising properties which fortify hairs outer layer and impart shine. With a PH balance of 5.0, this Shampoo Cream helps to rebalance the hair and scalps P.H to keep cuticles closed and healthy. Buy here.

Super Botanical's Restorative Conditioner: Loaded with essential amino acids, and super botanicals, this fast-acting formulation softens and moisturises hair to help prevent breakage. Carefully formulated to a P.h 4.5 to help re-balance your hairs cuticles and lock in moisture. Buy here.

Pureology Hydrate Gift Set (RRP €80.50)

If your hair is medium to coarse and always super thirsty Pureology Hydrate will deeply nourish and give your hair life. Active ingredients derived from corn, coconut, and sugar will hydrate, repair, and protect coloured hair. It will give you incredible manageability, colour protection, and shine. This gift set includes Pureology Hydrate Shampoo 266ml, Pureology Hydrate Conditioner 266ml and Pureology Colour Fanatic Spray 200ml. Available from Millies.ie and your local hair salon.

Tangle Teezer ‘Easy Dry & Go’ – RRP €16.95

This vented blow-dry brush delivers a fast and easy blow-dry and is ideal for fine and medium hair types. It’s a must have to brush your hair through before using a styling brush. The patented teeth technology and unique configuration quickly dries the hair, delivering natural volume, lift and smoothness. The teeth and vent work together for a fuss and frizz-free style that's done your way, on your terms. Available in 5 different colours from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Aveda Cherry Almond Softening Hair & Body Essentials – RRP €38 (worth €51)

Treat your senses with the sweet, juicy, floral aroma of Cherry Almond, while the naturally derived ingredients work to leave your hair feeling touchably soft. Includes: Cherry Almond Shampoo 250ml, Cherry Almond Conditioner 200ml, Cherry Almond Body Lotion 50ml. Buy here.

Seoulista Gorgeously Glossy Great Hair Day Kit (RRP €24.00)

The Glossy Locks hydrating hair treatment is designed to strengthen and protect hair from root to tip. Hair is silky, smooth and more manageable with a healthy, hydrated shine.

Use alongside the Silky Locks™ hair wrap made from a quick-drying, super absorbent fabric, which helps to reduce friction for smoother, silkier hair. This kit contains 2 Glossy Locks and 1 Silky Locks Hair Wrap. Seoulista Beauty is available in Dunnes Stores and Irish pharmacies as well as www.seoulistabeauty.com.

Kevin Murphy ‘More Than Pink Plumping’ Gift Set – RRP €55 (worth €70)

Plump up the volume and strengthen your hair with Kevin Murphy's fabulous volumising range and fix it into flexible shape with their easy to handle lightweight hairspray. This gift set includes: Kevin Murphy Plumping.Wash 250ml, Kevin Murphy Plumping.Rinse 250ml, Kevin Murphy Session.Spray Flex 100ml and Kevin Murphy Plumping.Wash. Buy from Millies.ie.

Batiste Dry Shampoo – RRP €3.99

And last but by no means least as it’s one of our favourite hair gift stocking fillers! It’s well known that Batiste is your beauty ally for clean-feeling hair with a formula for every hair type. And so many luscious scents! This year the brand has made improvements that mean you must have it on your Christmas list. They have kept everything you love about Batiste but added keratin and longer lasting fragrance. So in just 4 fast steps you can refresh between washes. It is now available in Original, Tropical, Blush, Cherry, Blonde and Brunette from supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide.