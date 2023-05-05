The Traitors star Maddy Smedley is expecting her first child

The Traitors family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of its stars, Maddy Smedley, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tom.

The 30-year-old chose to take to social media to share the wonderful news.

On her Twitter page, Maddy shared an adorable snap of herself and Tom posing with a strip of sonogram photos.

“Got some news, wanna scream it from the roof tops! Beyond excited to meet you,” Maddy gushed before adding, “PS we’re waving back x”.

Then, on her Instagram account, the reality star chose to share a heartwarming video montage of her pregnancy so far. As well as some images of herself and Tom with the sonogram, Maddy also included footage of herself telling her loved ones the joyful news.

“Telling my mum and sisters,” Maddy penned in the caption of her video.

“We can’t wait to meet you! Love you so much already x,” she added.

Credit: Maddy Smedley Instagram

Many of Maddy’s co-stars from The Traitors have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her on her pregnancy.

“Wonderful news @madelynsmedley congrats hun,” wrote Faye Greaves.

“Can’t wait to point at the baby and go ‘FAITHFUL’!”, teased Rayan Rachedi, including Maddy’s famous catchphrase from the hit BBC series.

“BABY RITA XXXX,” joked Kieran Tompsett, referring to the name of Maddy’s brief role in EastEnders.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” added The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, followed by numerous love heart emojis.

Maddy became a firm fan favourite during her time on the reality competition series as she correctly guessed co-star Wilfred Webster as being a ‘Traitor’, but many of her fellow stars doubted her instincts.

The receptionist and actor was subsequently ‘banished’ from the show, leading fellow contestants Hannah Byczkowski, Meryl Williams and Aaron Evans to scoop up the jackpot prize.

Congratulations to Maddy and Tom on their lovely news!