The trailer for Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is finally here

Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, the highly anticipated trailer for Don’t Worry Darling is finally here!

Harry Styles’ fans have been eagerly waiting to see even a glimpse of the Watermelon Sugar singer in his new role as 1950’s businessman Jack, ever since filming began on this exciting project back in October 2020.

Luckily we won’t have too much longer to wait though, as the psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling is set to hit the big screen in just a few months on September 23, 2022.

In the meantime, giving us a taste of what this exciting film will look like, Warner Bros. have released the official first look trailer, which you can check out here;

Starring and directed by Olivia Wilde, Harry’s girlfriend, Don’t Worry Darling is about a 1950s housewife (Pugh) living with her husband (Styles) in a utopian experimental community. All seems to be picture perfect, until Alice begins to worry that Jack’s glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Featuring a stellar cast, Don’t Worry Darling also stars Chris Pine (Star Trek), Gemma Chan (Eternals) and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk).

In other big film news, while presenting the trailer of her film on stage at CinemaCon last week, director Olivia Wilde was served custody papers pertaining to the two children she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

During her introductory speech, a man from the audience slid a brown manilla envelope across the stage to Wilde, who initially thought she was receiving an unsolicited script. Remaining un-flustered and professional, once realising what it was that she had received, Olivia continued on with her presentation.

According to an insider who spoke to Variety, Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered,” adding, “he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”