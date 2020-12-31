The top face masks that’ll give you glowing skin during the winter

Taking care of our skin is a must in the wintertime. The harsh weather and damaging central heating can leave your skin feeling horrid but luckily we've gathered up a list of our favourite festive face masks that'll leave your skin glowing like the lights on the tree.

Payot Hangover Morning Mask

Sometimes we need a helping hand in ridding our skin of impurities and returning its glow and shine; enter the Payot Hangover Morning Mask. This detox mask with goji berry extract is super rich in Vitamin C, providing your skin with the shot of energy it needs to revive. With delicious fresh and fruity notes of peach, white musk and melon, this fabric mask is sure to provide your skin with a helpful boost of energy and leave you looking healthy and ready for the day ahead. This 100% natural fabric mask take just 15 minutes to deliver all the benefits of the products active ingredients and leave skin comfortable, beautiful and fresh. Enriched with 19ml of product, the tightly woven fabric envelops the face and stops the product from evaporating. With plant and tangy fruit extracts, Payot Morning Masks are the quick, useful and affordable solution to problematic morning skin.

RRP €6.95

Available in pharmacies nationwide and online at here at Cosmetics Online

Seoulista Beauty® Let It Glow Christmas Collection

Whether you are looking for the perfect top-to-toe gift for the beauty obsessed in your life or seeking some serious self-pampering during the festive season – then the Seoulista Beauty® Let It Glow Christmas Collection is the perfect solution. Each Let it Glow collection includes 1 Instant Facial, either Super Hydration, Correct & Calm or Brightening PLUS the much-loved Rosy Hands Manicure and Rosy Toes Pedicure.

Super Snow Splash Collection™

Seoulista Super Hydration Instant Facial with Hyaluronic Acid, powerful Antioxidants and nourishing Coconut Extract for a plumped, radiant, party-ready complexion. It also includes Seoulista Rosy Hands Instant Manicure for soft nourished hands, and the Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure for hydrated party feet.

Crystal Clear Collection™

Seoulista Correct & Calm Instant Facial with Witch Hazel and Eucalyptus leaf to calm and heal breakouts and redness – perfect for pre-party emergencies. It also includes Seoulista Rosy Hands Instant Manicure for soft nourished hands, and the Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure for hydrated party feet.

Moonlight Bright Collection™

Seoulista Brightening Instant Facial, a Vitamin C and AHA enriched facial to gently exfoliate and correct skin tone, fade dark spots and reveal a dusk-til-dawn glow. It also includes Seoulista Rosy Hands Instant Manicure for soft nourished hands, and the Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure for hydrated party feet.

RRP €22

Available from Irish pharmacies and leading department stores nationwide and at www.seoulistabeauty.com.

Eminence Bamboo Age Corrective Masque

Eminence is a Hollywood cult brand – favoured by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Victoria Beckham – it’s also the fastest growing luxury Spa brand in Ireland, due to its phytoceutical anti-ageing and skin clarifying results that are immediate and long lasting. Treat your skin with this age repairing mask that uses the most powerful anti-ageing technology in natural and organic skin care.

RRP €58

Available from Eminence.ie or can be bought in-salon at the Wicklow Street Clinic, Dublin and selected spas and salons throughout Ireland.

Image Skincare Merry Masking Collection

The Image Skincare Merry Masking Christmas Gift Set is your new favourite multi-masking kit, containing two full-sized Image mask favourites. The I MASK Firming Transformative Mask contains bentonite clay, pepper berry extract, kaolin clay and hyaluronic acid to ease stressed skin and revitalise it, while the Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque gently exfoliates and hydrates for instantly fresher, healthier-looking skin. This is the perfect power pair to hydrate and remove any signs of stress, dullness and fatigue.

RRP €82.50

Image Skincare is available from approved salons nationwide.

Novexpert Repulp Mask

The Repulp Mask instantly restores comfort giving baby soft skin in 10 minutes and can be used to complement the Repulp Cream. It rehydrates and regenerates deeply to soothe, restore, repair and plump your skin. It is a moisturising and nourishing, enhancing elasticity and smoothing mask of the face and neck. The mask is especially suitable for thin, gaunt and tired skin. An ultra-high concentration of two pure hyaluronic acids give an instant re-pulp effect with immediate “lipo-filling” action. This is the essential protection for stressed skin: subject to cold, sun, pollution, dryness, etc. An amazing mask that restores comfort to the skin, providing immediate skin nutrition.

RRP €33

Available in pharmacies nationwide and online at here at Cosmetics Online

Clarins Super Restorative Instant Lift Serum-Mask

Clarins first age-defying sheet mask visibly lifts and plumps skin in just 15 minutes. This skin-tightening gel-serum delivers an immediate lifting and plumping effect whilst the mask’s pliable, naturally derived fabric molds to the contours of the face and neck perfectly. The mask has an innovative structure, delivering treatment benefits to the neck, as well as the face. The Instant Lift Serum Mask works wonders: skin appears lifted, while the radiance and definition of youthful skin is restored.

RRP €18

Available in all good pharmacies and department stores nationwide and online at www.clarins.ie

Payot Water Power Morning Mask

Water is one of the most important components of our skin. Dehydrated skin can appear lifeless and dull, not the way any of us would like to start our day! To restore your skin’s radiance, try Payot Water Power Morning Mask. A best friend of thirsty skin, this fabric mask is enriched with bamboo extract to deeply moisturise and restore comfort to your skin. Delicate and aquatic notes of bergamot, white tea and musk provide a refreshing beginning to a new day.

RRP €6.95

Available in pharmacies nationwide and online at here at Cosmetics Online

Apivita Honey Moisturising and Nourishing Face Mask

With Greek thyme honey, the Honey Face Mask moisturises and nourishes skin for a refreshed complexion. Jojoba and avocado oils, shea butter and vitamin E improve the skin’s elasticity to reveal a healthy looking and smooth skin. The water in this mask is replaced with an antioxidant infusion of 3 mountain tea species, for hydration and anti-ageing. Dermatologically tested and with 97% natural ingredients, this product is suitable for all skin types. Use 1-2 times a week for soft supple skin.

RRP €4.95

Available in pharmacies nationwide and online at here at Cosmetics Online

Uriage Eau Thermale Water Sleeping Mask

Uriage Eau Thermale Water Sleeping Mask is a unique night care ideal for the moisturising of the dehydrated skins. This mask is enriched with the thermal water of Uriage, which helps to reconstruct the cutaneous barrier to maintain an optimal moisturizing level for your skin. It also contains antioxidant edelweiss extract that leaves the skin looking and feeling fresh and radiant. Apply a fine layer every evening on a cleansed face. Leave on for the night, which allows this mask to infuse its active ingredients overnight for a fresh and rested skin in the morning.

RRP €19

Available in pharmacies nationwide and online at here at Cosmetics Online

Apivita Green Clay Deep Cleansing Face Mask

With green clay and saponaria, the Green Clay Deep Cleansing Face Mask deeply cleans the pores and removes excess sebum on the skin to eliminate pesky blackheads leading to a more radiant complexion. Propolis, also known as bee glue, has antiseptic properties and helps to heal and soothe problematic skin and protect against bacteria. Aloe and chamomile, both of which are cultivated organically, alongside wheat proteins and lavender essential oils leave skin smooth and radiant.

The water in this mask is replaced with an antioxidant infusion of 3 mountain tea species, for hydration and anti-ageing.

RRP €4.95

Available in pharmacies nationwide and online at here at Cosmetics Online

Nivea Face Care Masks

Are winter days and heavy weekends wreaking havoc on your skin? Is your busy schedule keeping you from a much-needed facial? Nivea has launched the perfect remedy for each skin type, with four different types of facemasks. Whether you love a nourishing sheet mask or crave a supple sachet mask, Nivea has a mask for each skin type and preference to leave your skin radiant, nourished and glowing.

The four NEW masks include:

Nivea Q10 plus C Anti-Wrinkle + Energy 10 Minute Sheet Mask

Nivea Q10 POWER Anti-Wrinkle + Firming 10 Minute Sheet

RRP €4.99

Nivea Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask

Nivea Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Face Mask

RRP €2.29

Available from pharmacies and grocery stores nationwide