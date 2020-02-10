The top beauty buys that will rejuvenate your skin after winter

Is anyone else's skin looking a little worse for wear after winter? The harsh weather and central heating have wrecked havoc so we're reaching out to our favourite beauty products for a little TLC.

Codex – Bia Wash-Off Cleansing Oil

This is a light yet deeply cleansing oil that removes impurities and makeup whilst leaving the skin soft, smooth and hydrated. It is a calming oil that is easily applied and it rinses off as a lovely milky emulsion. Key ingredients include borage which helps to maintain the moisture balance of skin, blackcurrant oil which rejuvenates tired skin, chia seed oil to help hydrate and protect and oat lipid oil which soothes and calms irritated skin.

It’s suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin.

Available from Meadows and Byrne, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Cara Pharmacy, McAuliffes Craft Shop and Rainbow Kids.

RRP €78

Eminence Organic Skin Care’s Sweet Red Rose Whip Moisturiser

The Sweet Red Rose Whip Moisturiser contains antioxidant infused sweet red rose petals which moisturise and nourish and Eminence’s BioComplex: a booster of antioxidants, Coenzyme Q10, and Alpha Lipoic Acid to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the appearance of skin.

The visible signs of ageing, skin irritation and appearance of pore size are all reduced. And your complexion will appear smoother, softer and firmer.

Available here

RRP €68

Eminence Organic Skin Care’s Chocolate Mousse Hydration Masque

This is a surge product – an instant fix for dry and dehydrated skin. It’s the perfect deep moisturising treat for the skin before an event. Eminence Organic Skin Care’s Chocolate Mousse Hydration Masque fights the visible signs of ageing instantly! It contains a healthy dose of antioxidant-rich cocoa, which is great for your skin, and macadamia, almond and jojoba oils provide deep hydration to leave skin looking smooth and refreshed.

Results include the skin appearing firmer and plumper, the visible signs of ageing are reduced, and the appearance of wrinkle depth and fine lines are reduced too.

Available here

RRP €58

Image Skincare Ageless Total Repair Crème

You are never too young to start an anti-ageing skincare routine and Image Skincare is the doyenne of the skincare world. So, it’s not surprising that we’ve fallen in love with their Ageless Total Repair Crème. This potent crème stimulates skin rejuvenation with a proprietary KemSpheres™ delivery system that allows the release of pure, encapsulated retinol into the skin with minimal irritation. This advanced technology exfoliates the surface layer of the skin and increases cellular turnover while supporting collagen production.

Not only is it wonderful for anti-ageing but its physician formulated for all skin types, oily or acne-prone skin or sun-damaged skin too.

Available from approved salons nationwide. This product is a clinic purchase only – a consultation is required before purchase which shows you how good it is!

RRP €93

Vichy’s Liftactiv Collagen Specialist SPF25

Vichy’s Liftactiv Collagen Specialist SPF25 is the first SPF offering in Vichy’s anti-ageing range, formulated with key dermatological ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and bio-peptides to target signs of collagen loss, whilst providing broad-spectrum SPF25 protection. The lightweight formula provides hydration that lasts for up to 24 hours – skin looks firmer, plumper and more radiant.

Sun exposure is the absolute enemy of collagen and collagen makes you look younger. With age, collagen production also slows down which means sun exposure increases the appearance of ageing signs. UV radiation (especially UVA) leads to collagen breakdown and to the inhibition of collagen synthesis. At first, its invisible to the eye but it gets worse over time.

Available from all good pharmacies nationwide

RRP €40

Nuxe Insta-Masque

This range of masks with ultra-sensory textures and addictive scents offers you a moment of well-being and relaxation. Fresh and radiantly beautiful skin in just two minutes.

There are 3 in the range including:

Exfoliating + Unifying (exfoliates and evens out the skin tone)

This exfoliating mask combines the benefits of rose floral water with macadamia oil and a natural-origin fine exfoliating powder to exfoliate and even out the skin. Skin texture is instantly smoother and the complexion is brighter. Its ultra-sensory gel texture transforms into an oil when massaged for a very gentle moment of pleasure.

Purifying + Smoothing (purifies the skin)

This purifying mask combines the benefits of rose floral water with white clay to very gently purify the skin. Skin feels cleansed and is visibly smoother. Its ultra-sensory light and fresh texture does not dry out the skin or leave any sensation of tightness, for ideal comfort.

Detoxifying + Glow (detoxifies and boosts radiance)

This charcoal face mask combines the benefits of rose floral water with activated botanical charcoal to capture and remove all impurities (polluting particles, sebum, etc.) The skin is detoxified, it feels fresh and its radiance is enhanced. Its ultra-sensory intense black gel texture transforms into a lotion on contact with water for easy rinsing and a soft, comfortable finish.

Not sure which one you’d like to try? Pick up a pack of 3 mini masks to try them all.

Available from all good pharmacies nationwide

RRP for 50ml pots €19.90

Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask

This new mask reimagines Trilogy’s award-winning rosehip oil into jelly which is a world first in certified natural beauty. This whimsical jelly textured face mask instantly cools skin while infusing it with a powerful blend of moisture- boosting natural ingredients, including nourishing rosehip oil, ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisture restoring New Zealand Manuka honey.

The inclusion of refreshing kawakawa extract and aloe vera juice adds an energising pick-me-up which leaves skin feeling refreshed, hydrated and looking noticeably smoother, firmer and revitalised. Certified natural by NATRUE, Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask can be stored in the refrigerator for an extra cooling skincare treat and is suitable for all skin types.

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online here.

RRP €23.95