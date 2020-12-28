The top 10 most unusual celebrity baby names from 2020

We think it’s fair to say that 2020 has been full of surprises.

Some of which are these unique and unusual baby names chosen by our infamous celebrities throughout the year.

Willa Jonas

Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner gave birth to her first child with Jonas Brothers star, Joe Jonas back in July. The pair decided to name their baby girl Willa, which is the feminine form of William.

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry welcomed the birth of their first baby back in August, a daughter they sweetly named Lyra. The name Lyra is of Greek origin and is a constellation name. Her moniker means 'lyre', a string musical instrument, which is perfect for the daughter of the famous musician.

Ever Leo Reich

Glee’s Lea Michele gave birth to her first child this past August, with her husband Zandy Reich by her side. The pair are now proud parents to a beautiful baby boy, giving him the unusual name Ever, which means always and eternity.

Bodhi Parker

The Wanted’s Tom Parker and partner Kelsey welcomed the birth of their second child, a baby boy, only two weeks after Tom revealed that he had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour. The pair then decided to give their son the adorable moniker, Bodhi, which also happens to have a truly special and personal meaning to them.

“Bodhi means enlightenment. So it just goes perfectly with our situation right now. He’s the light at the end of our tunnel,” Kelsey revealed.

Olympia Lightning Bolt

Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed their daughter into the world on May 17, and gave their tiny tot the unique yet fitting name, Olympia Lightning Bolt, in honour of her father, the Olympic sprinter.

Tora Thomas

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt gave birth to her second little girl this December, with partner Adam Thomas. Tora, the unusual, yet stunning name they chose for their baby girl comes from Japanese origin, meaning tiger, and is the female variant of the name Thor — meaning they now have a little Goddess of Thunder on their hands.

Keats Noth

Sex and the City star Chris Noth and his wife Tara Wilson, welcomed their second child together earlier in the year, this past February. Revealing his son’s wonderful name, the 66-year-old dad gushed, “Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats!”. Chris added a quote by English poet John Keats, insinuating that their baby boy is named after the famous writer.

Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams

Robbie and Ayda Williams stunned fans by announcing the birth of their baby boy on Valentine’s Day this year, and decided to give him the sweetest name. The name Beau is of French origin and means handsome.

May Mills

Plant-based cooking guru and cookbook author, Ella Mills, otherwise known on social media as Deliciously Ella gave birth to another adorable baby girl, and we adore the dainty name she gave her. Derived from English Origin and associated with the fifth month, the month of May was named for Maia, the Roman earth goddess.

Ezekiel Michael Essex

Nadia Essex gave birth to her first child, a beautiful baby boy this past March, and decided to give him the stunning, Hebrew name, Ezekiel Michael, which means ‘God will strengthen’.