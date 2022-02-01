The top 10 cheesiest chat-up lines have been revealed

Love them or hate them, a cheesy chat up line can be a great icebreaker — or it can backfire very badly. You win some, you lose some…

With a +250% increase in people searching for the best chat up lines so far this year and ahead of Valentine’s Day, greetings card marketplace thortful.com reveal the cheesiest chat-up lines of 2022.

The top ten chat-up lines are as follows:

Remember me? Oh, that’s right, I’ve met you only in my dreams.

If I told you that you had a great body, would you hold it against me?

Is there an airport nearby or is it my heart taking off?

Do you have a map? I keep getting lost in your eyes

Are you a parking ticket? Because you have fine written all over you

I think you’re suffering from a lack of vitamin me

If you we’re a fruit you’d be a fineapple

Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven

Are you an onion cos I want to remove your layers

Have you got time…? I’ve got time if you’ve got the place

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned king or queen of chat up lines? Then head over to the chat up lines index and submit your favourite chat up line.

Don’t worry if you’re not an avid user of a chat up line, you can still cast your vote on all entries and review the index for a few lols.