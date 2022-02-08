Style stakes were high for the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

The crowds and the style was out at the Dublin Racing Festival over the weekend! The festival was the first full event post covid and life seemed back to normal with the public out to enjoy their weekend. Model/TV presenter Rosalind Lipsett was in attendance at the Ladbrokes VIP luncheon, along with Ladbrokes ambassadors Jason Quigley and Kevin Doyle.

As Leopardstown Racecourse welcomed back huge crowds over the weekend, the fashion stakes were extremely high too.

Here is our round up of our favourite style from the weekend:

Muted tones and creams (which never go wrong) were well represented over the weekend:

Rosalind Lipsett

Dawn Leadon Bolger looked stunning in black and we loved the colour pop of this pink fascinator and those shoes were to die for!

Dawn Leadon Bolger

And keeping the colour pops in the family, Berni Leadon Bolger brought her black and white ensemble to life with this delightful warm red trilby.

Berni Leadon Bolger

The event was one of the first major racing days following the lifting of Covid19 restrictions and it did not disappoint. The atmosphere was electric around the track as both racing fans and fashionistas turned out in their droves to watch the Ladbrokes Novice Chase and Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Avila Lipsett

Ladbrokes hosted a special VIP luncheon to celebrate the return of track side racing in the exclusive 1888 Suite at Leopardstown Racecourse with model and TV presenter Avila Lipsett in attendance.

Rachel Coyle and Maria Graham

Nicola McGeady, Head of PR at Ladbrokes was on hand to greet guests and to provide some insights at the form and odds around some of the favourites as well as an outsider or two.

The excitement on the day reached fever pitch as Rachel Blackmore claimed victory with Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle. Commenting, Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: "It was fantastic to be back at full capacity at the track. The atmosphere of the crowd is something really special and adds to overall experience of a day at the races. Congratulations to all winners and indeed Rachel Blackmore on her impressive victory in the Champion Hurdle."

It turned out to be a wonderful day of racing but it was the style that was the big winner.