Today’s coronation of King Charles was a momentous occasion for the British royal family and Princess Charlotte and her mother, the Princess of Wales, made a statement with their matching silver flower crowns. The delicate and intricate headpieces, designed by Jess Collet and Alexander McQueen, were not just a fashion statement, but a nod to the symbolism of the coronation and King Charles's lifelong passion for nature, gardening, and the environment.

Princess Charlotte's flower crown featured rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs, the four flowers of the United Kingdom. She wore a simple white sheath dress by McQueen with the embroidery to complement the statement piece of jewellery. Her mother also opted for a flower crown by the same designer instead of a traditional tiara. The young princess stood patiently alongside her mother, who was dressed in full royal regalia, as they made their way to the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The flower crown design was seemingly a nod to a motif used throughout Charles's coronation of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore that symbolizes spring and rebirth. The Green Man wears a crown of oak, ivy, and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers. By wearing a botanical motif, Princess Charlotte and her mother paid homage to the passion and causes of their new monarch. King Charles has always had a lifelong interest in nature, gardening, and the environment, and it is evident that his family supports him in these pursuits.

It is also notable that the Princess of Wales chose the flower crown over a traditional tiara. Given Britain's ongoing cost of living crisis, it would have been tone-deaf to choose a grand archival piece or jewels of complicated origins. Instead, the flower crown symbolized a new era for the monarchy and a path forward. The decision visually evokes the Princess of Wales's own path, as well as her support for King Charles's causes.

Princess Charlotte's jewellery choices have already demonstrated a touching familial tribute. For her grandmother's funeral, she wore a small horseshoe brooch, which was a nod to Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of horses. The young princess's sartorial symbolism shows that she has already mastered the art of making a statement with her jewellery.

The matching flower crowns worn by Princess Charlotte and her mother at King Charles's coronation were not just a beautiful fashion statement, but a meaningful tribute to the new monarch's passions and causes. The delicate design paid homage to the Green Man and symbolized a new era for the monarchy.

Princess Charlotte's jewellery choices have already shown her ability to make touching familial tributes, and she has proven herself a master of sartorial symbolism.