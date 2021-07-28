The serum your skincare routine is missing

Looking for a hydrating serum to add into your skincare routine? Look no further than Green Angel’s Pro-Collagen Serum with Hyaluronic Spheres. Green Angel are thrilled to introduce a brand new oil-based serum. Formulated to help hydrate, nourish and rejuvenate your skin for a youthful glow.

The serum is suitable for all ages and skin types; whether you’re trying to prevent aging or slow it down, Green Angel Pro-Collagen Serum with Hyaluronic Spheres is a must-have.

The serum was created using the finest ingredients. It contains hyaluronic spheres, seaweed oil, and sea lavender as they work in conjunction with your skin’s natural hyaluronic acid, collagen, and cell production. Enjoy the scents and benefits of pure essential oils as the serum soaks gently into your skin.

Apply it before your SPF and after your moisturiser to help keep your skin supple. It’s recommended to use it in your AM and PM routine if you have dry skin. For oily skin, give the morning a miss as night time application is ideal. If you have combination skin, pat the serum into dry areas in the morning and apply it as normal in the evening.

The serum retails for €49 and comes with a FREE Green Angel tote bag with every purchase, while stocks last. It’s perfect for your towel, flip-flops and sun cream.

Green Angel Pro-Collagen Serum with Hyaluronic Spheres is available on www.greenangel.com. You can also purchase it nationwide from Green Angel stockists including pharmacies and in selected leading department stores such as Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Shop.

Green Angel is a luxury skincare brand containing hand-harvested Irish seaweed and pure essential oils, handmade in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.