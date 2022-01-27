The secret to a radiant & glowing tan in Winter.

A healthy winter glow can make all the difference to looking and feeling great this January. We asked Shelley Martin of Irish tan brand he-shi for the secret to looking radiant and glowing in Winter.

Be Prepared!

Preparation is essential for a glowing skin. Shelley agrees “Exfoliation is so important (regardless of the season!) when it comes to self-tanning, and it really does make a difference to the evenness and longevity of our tan”. She suggests using he-shi Tan Remover & Primer (€6 / £5) as the first step in tan application. It contains fruit AHAs to gently remove dead skin cells, and soothing Aloe Vera to hydrate and condition our skin. “We might neglect our skin a little in Winter, so the action of simply soothing and prepping our skin alone will give back some much-needed love.”

Go Gradual!

“It sounds obvious but in Winter, our skin naturally becomes paler, and just as we change our foundation shade, we might think about our tanning shade too.” suggests Shelley. She recommends he-shi Day to Day Gradual Tan (€18.50 / £15.50) as it builds up a soft, gradual glow over several days.

Packed with super moisturising ingredients like Glycerine, Aloe Vera and Panthenol, this subtle self-tan leaves our skin rehydrated and nourished, which is so important for Winter skin. Shelley explains that going from freezing outdoor weather to central heating indoors plays havoc with our skin and really dries it out. “Hydration really is the key! Our self-tan doesn’t contain alcohol or parabens as these dry out skin, causing tan to break down faster and crack or go scaly. We also pack our self-tan with vitamin E and super-moisturising ingredients to thoroughly soothe and repair skin.”

Face Facts!

Self-tan meets skincare with he-shi Overnight Hyaluronic Tan Balm (€26.50 / £22.50). Used nightly after cleansing, this powerful night moisturiser works its magic while we sleep and reinjects a glow back into our tired faces. As the name suggests, this Balm is packed with hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and to plump fatigued skin. Although as Shelley reminds us, it’s not just our skin that gets a boost – “a tanned face will also make our eyes look brighter and teeth whiter, giving an overall healthful and radiant appearance.”

Veganuary

If you’re thinking of going vegan for January, he-shi gives products use the highest quality ingredients and our DHA is 100% natural and EcoCert approved. All our products are vegan and never tested on animals.

Why not treat yourself to gorgeous skin this January?

All products above are available in Lloyds, UniPhar and Hickeys pharmacies and salons nationwide.