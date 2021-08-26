The Seamless Collection by Dunnes Stores is back & it’s better than ever

You asked for more…and Dunnes Stores has delivered. Their coveted Seamless capsule collection has been restocked in selected stores and online.

Since its initial launch in March 2021, the iconic collection of body-contouring pieces was met with viral-scale adoration. Courtesy of young women all over the country, Seamless shopping ‘hauls’ began trending on TikTok and Instagram, and it's not hard to see why!

Think mix-and-match legging sets, high neck ribbed tops and sleek bodysuits in trending neutrals. Designed to move with you, each piece is crafted in buttery-soft fabric that moulds effortlessly to your natural silhouette. A one-style-suits all collection, each garment accentuates feminine features of all body types from slim to hourglass to curvy.

The first drop features the High Neck Crop (€5), the Long-Sleeve Rib Scoop Crop (€8) and the Rib Legging (€8). The high neck crop top is the ultimate base layer to wear on its own or pair with an oversized shirt or blazer. The high-waisted ribbed leggings define and flatter your unique figure and can be worn with anything, anywhere. This collection carries sizes XS-L in four neutral colourways: black, brown, ivory and sage. AND there's more…expect to see this fabulous collection in a stunning new colour palette complete with a beautiful new bodysuit in the coming season.

Shop in-store or online at www.dunnesstores.com.