The Script get teary on stage as they honour late bandmate Mark

The Script have paid an emotional tribute to their late bandmate.

The Irish band’s lead guitarist and co-founder, Mark Sheehan, tragically passed away on April 14 following a brief illness.

A few months on from the 46-year-old’s death, the band have chosen to honour him during their recent homecoming shows.

Over the weekend, the remaining members of The Script – Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power – took to the stage with their band at Electric Picnic.

During their set, lead singer Danny chose to pay tribute to the band’s late member.

“Earlier on this year, we lost our brother Mark Sheehan, guitarist from The Script – not just a guitarist, a best mate,” he spoke to the crowd.

“It’s f***ing mad, man. You never realise what you have until it’s gone, and it just makes me want to live life to the fullest and just take in all of these moments,” Danny continued, getting emotional on stage.

The 42-year-old went on to thank their fanbase for their support.

“We’re musicians at the end of the day. We hurt the same, and I just want to say thank you so much to anybody who has been playing the music, or just remembering Mark,” he praised.

“You’ve really just been getting us through this entire time. Music is the one true religion for me, it always has been,” The Man Who Can’t Be Moved hitmaker confessed.

Danny concluded his speech by admitting a heartbreaking truth about Mark.

“I’d love to sing him a song now. Honestly, he was dying to do Electric Picnic. Like I said, this was going to be the last gig we were going to be doing,” he shared, before confirming: “This song is called If You Could See Me Now."

On April 14, the band announced that Mark had sadly died earlier that day.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time,” they penned at the time.