The Saturdays star Mollie King reveals gender of first baby

Mollie King has finally revealed the gender of her first child!

Taking to Instagram earlier this afternoon, The Saturdays singer posted an adorable slo-mo video to the song How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

In the video, Mollie and her fiancé Stuart Broad can be seen popping a huge black balloon, which then releases pink confetti – the couple are expecting a girl!

“Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget,” Mollie wrote to her 979K Instagram followers.

“For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us,” the 35-year-old noted.

Mollie went on to explain her reasoning for revealing the gender in her third trimester. “Our due date is really creeping up now, we can’t believe how close it is, so last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it,” she detailed.

“It was such a special day and one we’ll always remember,” she concluded in her caption. “So… we’re having a….”, she teased.

Mollie and Stuart announced in June of this year that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a sweet snap of Stuart kissing Mollie’s growing baby bump. “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year!”, Mollie exclaimed in her caption. “We’re absolutely over the moon”.

Last week, Mollie signed off the BBC Radio 1 airwaves for her maternity leave. “It’s all starting to feel very real now!! I’m going to miss @bbcradio1 so much while I’m off!”, she wrote bittersweetly.

We couldn’t be more excited for the parents-to-be!