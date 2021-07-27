The sage green edit: Trending bridesmaids colours 2021

This year has been unbelievably up in the air for anyone planning a wedding. It’s still utterly chaotic and with rules and guidelines seeming to change almost by the day at this stage, it’s hard to plan anything, let alone the biggest day of your life!

One detail that won’t change though? The fact that your bridesmaids need to look and feel amazing in their dresses.

We’ve all heard the horror stories – The Little Bo Peep-esque bridesmaid dresses, the crazy amounts of meringue tulle, the awful headpieces – and we don’t want that for our bridesmaid besties. We want them feeling sexy, stunning and elegant while they bust a move next to us on the dancefloor! Which is why we’ve created a little trend forecast compilation for your big day: Sage green bridesmaid dresses!

Sage green is one of the most elegant trending wedding colour for 2021. Stylish, elegant and up to the minute, this is a colour we’re seeing everywhere this year, from interiors to fashion. Sage green is the calming colour we all needed in 2021. This is an extremely tranquil, soft shade of green and it’s the perfect colour for a vintage-inspired wedding, as it creates a rustic and cosy feel and looks good against antique-inspired decorations, soft whites and will glow in the candlelight. Welcoming warm and relaxing, this is a trend we can see sticking around for a while!

Like we said, vintage and sage green are made for each other! This Keeva dress is giving us major 1920s vibes and we love the glamorous embellishment on it! It reminds us of The Great Gatsby and the subtly sexy, glittering romance of the era. A definite show-stopper, this slick, floor-length number will look amazing on lots of different shapes and sizes!

If you’re looking for something a little different, the Angelina jumpsuit is sexy, cool and incredibly elegant, while still maintaining all the best features of a bridesmaid dress! Fun and flirty, it features a super flattering, flowy top with a sexy v neck and boned bodice, giving it all the elegance with just a hint of the alternative about it!

Perfect for a summer wedding or early autumn look, the petite butterfly dress has a rustic, cottage-core feel that sage green was made for! The off-the-shoulder, midi-length dress has a sweetheart neckline and ruffle-edged sleeves giving it that romantic, sexy look. The Butterfly is slim-fitting throughout with a slightly flared, trumpet skirt, giving it that hint of chic that feels a little French, a little cheeky and a whole lot gorgeous.

This glam satin bridesmaid dress featuring a contoured bodice and v-neckline with crossing, adjustable straps that will keep your bridesmaid both utterly comfortable and utterly elegant all night long. A sexy cowl back detail gives the sheath look a sophistication that flows from head to toe with the gorgeous movement of this gown. Eye catching, sleek and definitely one for a black tie wedding, this look is all about turning heads.

If your bridesmaids are looking for a dress that can be worn again and again, this sleek one-shoulder midi dress is perfect! The one-shouldered satin look is timeless and elegant while the midi cut means it can transition seamlessly from day to night. A flattering fit that will look gorgeous on lots of different shapes and sizes, this House of Fraser gem is a knockout!

Perfect for a more pared-back, daytime look, this beautiful textured spot dress with a lace yoke and pleated overlay detail is a vintage dream! Short sleeves and a round neckline make it the perfect look for a younger bridesmaid and the elasticated waistband gently drapes the skirt to a calf length hem in an elegant and pretty shape.

The Mirabelle Sequin Ballerina Dress is beautifully crafted with ornate sequin artwork, inspired by the intricate interiors of the Palace of Versailles, featuring romantic bold florals in a perfectly engineered layout. Designed with shimmering tonal sequins, full sleeves and elasticated cuffs with delicate frill detailing, this dress is the perfect high fashion look for autumn weddings!

We are ever so slightly obsessed with the Maya dress! Bridesmaids and sequins? Sounds been there done that – but this gorgeous new take on the trend is steal-the-spotlight stunning! A V-neck and kimono sleeves elevates the look while the wrap front gives a universally flattering shape. The hand sewn embellishments add a touch of glamour and your bridesmaids can shimmer and shimmy their way across the dancefloor!