The Rose Quartz Crystal Facial at Killashee Hotel: a dream gift for Mother’s Day

Show your mum how much you care with a gift of the newly introduced Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Day Package at The Spa at Killashee Hotel. This beautiful rose quartz treatment balances the heart charka with relaxation and wellbeing.

Start the experience with one hour in the Hydrotherapy Suite to clear the busy mind, before entering the tranquil surroundings of the spa to immerse in the Rose Quartz Crystal Facial. This relaxing treatment which lasts one hour, uses the beautiful Elemis rose products. The facial starts with a refreshing deep cleanse with the Pro Collagen Rose Cleansing balm, followed by the Gentle Rose Exfoliation and Hydrating Rose Mist. A soothing facial massage with rose oil and rose quartz crystals stimulates the skin and prepares it for Pro-Collagen Quartz Lift Serum. The finishing touches of a hydrating mask, eye cream and pro collagen rose moisturiser leaves the skin feeling silky smooth. Following the treatment, enjoy a Glass of prosecco in the Relaxation Suite before leaving refreshed, revived and rejuvenated.

Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Day Package is priced at €99 per person Monday-Thursday and €105 per person Friday-Sunday, valid for February and March 2024.

The Spa at Killashee, the four star hotel situated on a 55 acres estate of woodlands and gardens, outside Naas in County Kildare, is only 30 minutes from Dublin. Part of FBD Hotels & Resorts, this award-winning spa offers a choice of day packages, along with overnight stays with treatments perfect for family and friends, and individual treatments for both local clientele and hotel guests. There are 15 treatment rooms which include a Dry Floatation Suite, a Rasul Chamber and relaxation suite as well as access to the Hydrotherapy Suite. So don a robe and slippers and immerse yourself in the hands of the expert team of therapists and indulge in the menu of beautiful Elemis treatments.

Killashee is located in an enviable location in the heart of Kildare’s magnificent countryside, 30 minutes from Dublin. Close to three racecourses, historic and national visitor attractions including Russborough House, the Japanese Gardens and Irish National Stud, all only 15 minutes from Killashee Hotel. Newbridge Silver and Kildare Village are also close by and always popular destinations.

Home to two beautiful restaurants, The Pippin Tree which overlooks the stunning gardens and the always popular casual dining restaurant and cocktail bar the Oak & Anvil, there is also the relaxing Larkspur Lounge, where afternoon tea, light bites, coffee and beverages are served.

All of the 141 bedrooms feature Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffee machines, 43-inch Smart flat screen televisions with Netflix and Elemis toiletries. The Original House features 12 elegant newly refurbished suites and classically lounges and event areas.

Discover more about spa treatments and spa breaks available at www.killasheehotel.com.