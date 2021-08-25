The Rolling Stones collaborate with Irish sustainable T-shirt brand

Rolling Stones fans all over Ireland are mourning the loss of talented drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away earlier this week at 80-years-of-age.

This sad news comes just days after Irish sustainable T-shirt brand, Tonn, launched their amazing collaboration with The Rolling Stones themselves.

Tonn were selected to produce T-shirts for Ronnie Wood for the No Filter tour in 2018, making the collaboration a natural fit with the Rolling Stones’ lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby.

The collaboration comprises a three t-shirt collection, incorporating the iconic red synonymous with the Rolling Stones onto the t-shirt design Ronnie Wood wore on the tour. The three styles include one long sleeve tee in black (£60), as well as two short sleeve t-shirts (£50) in white and black respectively.

The t-shirts are all finished with a shamrock label, a symbol of their proud Irish roots and the RS No.9 Carnaby logo is emblazoned on the inside of each tee.

The best part? Tonn are a wonderfully eco-friendly brand! They produce organic t-shirts that use ethically sourced cotton and are designed in Ireland, produced in Portugal with a traceable production line.

The collection is available exclusively in the flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street and online at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk for one month from August 20. It will then be available on the Tonn website www.tonnstore.com or instore at The Diamond, Main Street, Malahide, Co. Dublin.

Speaking about this exciting collaboration, Mary Harding, Managing Director of Tonn, said, “When the Rolling Stones got back in touch with us to do some exclusive designs for them, three years after Ronnie Wood wore our tee shirt on their No Filter Tour, I was ecstatic. The biggest band in the world had taken this little Irish brand to their hearts and they wanted to share Tonn with their fans. This Rolling Stones X Tonn collaboration has been the best thing to happen to us during Covid and we feel very proud that we must be doing something right to get this opportunity.”

To check out the full RS No.9 Carnaby x Tonn, go to carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk.