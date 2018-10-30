The rockstars return: Bon Jovi announces Dublin concert date

Bon Jovi is returning to Dublin!

The 80s rockstars recently announced their This House is Not for Sale European tour.

They will be playing in the RDS Arena on the June 15th, 2019.

The band made the announcement on Twitter, saying they have just confirmed their return performance to Dublin.

@BonJovi 'This House Is Not For Sale Tour' comes to @TheRDS Arena, Dublin on Saturday 15 June 2019 #Tickets on sale Thursday 8 November at 9.00am https://t.co/suYAEZ23Gy pic.twitter.com/aeJiHDxAv2 — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 30, 2018

This will be their first concert in the city since their 2013 show in Slane Castle.

Fans have already been expressing their excitement of the Livin’ on a Prayer singers summer return.

Accompanying them will be special guests Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers (The Manics).

Their tour will continue through the United Kingdom, heading to Liverpool (June 16th), London (June 21st), and Coventry (June 23rd).

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Thursday November 8th at 9:00am on Ticketmaster.

You can purchase them here when they are available.

But make sure to get them quick before they sell out!