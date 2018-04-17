The reason why Khloé called her daughter True is incredibly sweet

Khloé Kardashian welcomed a baby girl into the world last week. The doting mum finally revealed her darling girl’s name last night, much to fans delight.

Khloé posted a snap of a room full of pink balloons and flowers, she wrote, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy love you True!”

The name True has left fans divided, with many expressing their opinion online.

“What a beautiful name! Congratulations Khloe.”

Another wrote, “All the Kardashian's have such unique names. Can't believe another beautiful angel has been added to the family.”

“True??? …. yikes! What's with the crazy name choices for everyone. Not my favourite but not my kid lol," said another user.

The name may not be a hit with everyone, but the reason why Khloé called her daughter True is incredibly moving.

Kris Jenner shared the meaning behind her granddaughter's name in a tweet. The grandmother wrote, “I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!”

“FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family”

Naming her first child after her great-grandfather and her grandfather is an incredibly touching move.

According to BabyNames.com, the name True means real and genuine. How sweet!

We love how Khloé picked a meaningful, family name for her baby girl.