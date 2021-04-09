The Queen announces the sad news that Prince Philip has passed away

It has just been confirmed that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen’s husband has passed away at 99-years-of-age.

Announcing the sad news on Friday morning, a statement on behalf of the Queen read, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

During a lengthy hospital stay earlier this year, the Duke of Edinburgh was being treated for an infection and a heart condition, before he was sent home to Winsor Castle, to be with his wife, the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip have been married for 73 years, and share four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, with Meghan and Harry's baby girl due to be their eleventh.

As of now, it is unclear what the funeral arrangements might be, but the Royal Family have stated that there will be more announcements to follow, and that people should keep on eye on their website, royal.uk, which has currently been transformed into a moving tribute for the Duke.

Our thoughts are with the monarch and her extended royal family during this sad time of mourning and grief.