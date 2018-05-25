The Polls are now closed: Ireland’s thoughts on today’s vote

Over the past 15 hours, 3.3 million Irish citizens had the opportunity to vote in the referendum to repeal or maintain the 8th amendment.

As of 10pm, the polls are closed, and everyone has cast their vote in the ballot box to be counted tomorrow.

Early reports showed that this referendum has had an exceptionally high voter turn out – here's what some of the voters had to say on this historic day:

My polling station is a Catholic primary school. For some reason the usual signs directing you to the polling station aren’t there. It’s almost as if they don’t want you to find it. Hmmm. #IVotedYes #together4Yes — Damian Morrissey (@DamianMorrissey) May 25, 2018

They tried to silence the no campaign. Let’s show them in ballot box who is In control #voteno #savethe8th #ivotedno pic.twitter.com/BigH1z7W9j — francie (@focusrs09) May 25, 2018

My poling station already busy people ready at 7! With tears in my eyes for all the women so terribly treated because Of The 8th #IvotedYes #repealthe8th #timetomakeachange @Together4yes @MeathForChoice — RD (@rachel_donohoe) May 25, 2018

Am I the only one who was suddenly nervous in the booth thinking "I could really f**k this up"? It feels odd to mark an X for Yes, my hand really wanted to make a big teacher's tick #IvotedYes — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) May 25, 2018

Became a citizen 5 months ago, started campaigning 3 months ago, voted at 7am on the dot and haven’t stopped crying since. For a safer, better, more inclusive Ireland for women #ivotedyes #repealth8th — Gráinne Hutton (@gbhutton) May 25, 2018

I’m tired of the Godless and hedonistic attitudes of my generation. We are priveledged to live in a country that cherished human life. We need to teach and pass on good values, of faithfulness, love and sex in loving relationships. #IVotedNo — Pj (@pjduibhir) May 25, 2018

17 years, 3 months & 2 weeks after being forced to deliver our son Joshua in another country, #WeVotedYes to ensure no-one else has to make that journey, no matter their reason. #IvotedYes #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/U1zq26zYts — Gerry Edwards (@gerryheed) May 25, 2018

#IVotedNo, might be a losing battle but morally my conscience is clear. — GaryLFC (@GazzaHerlihy) May 25, 2018

Are your staff authorised to canvass? @IrishRail Your guy in the ticket office at Arklow wearing a NO badge and asking a man buying a ticket 'are you going to do the right thing?' !#repealthe8th #8thAmendment#8thref #TogetherForYes#IvotedYes — Pound4Pound (@Pound4Poundie) May 25, 2018

#IVotedYes In my local Protestant primary next to my local Catholic church with a #LoveBoth poster precisely zero meters from the polling station. pic.twitter.com/wGAryBp9Ps — Voted YES (@TimForde) May 25, 2018

Yesterday I went to a playground a few minutes from my home in Tuam.

While my son played, I went through the gap in the wall to the spot where the Tuam Babies are buried.

The eye of the storm.

Today I went to my sons' school, a few minutes in the other direction, and #IvotedYes — David J McDonagh (@McDonaghDJ) May 25, 2018