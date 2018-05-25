SHEmazing!
The Polls are now closed: Ireland’s thoughts on today’s vote

Over the past 15 hours, 3.3 million Irish citizens had the opportunity to vote in the referendum to repeal or maintain the 8th amendment. 

As of 10pm, the polls are closed, and everyone has cast their vote in the ballot box to be counted tomorrow. 

Early reports showed that this referendum has had an exceptionally high voter turn out – here's what some of the voters had to say on this historic day:

 

