The plus size swimwear edit: The hottest summer trends

Summer is finally here, and while the weather may not be totally up to beach day temperatures yet, we want to be ready to go once it is. And that means having fab swimwear that supports, flatters and makes us feel great!

Check out our top choices below for plus size swimwear that will allow you to slay all day whether it’s at the beach, the pool or just tanning in the back garden!

If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that a classic black swimsuit will never go out of trend, and this stylish one piece has total beach babe potential. Its standout features include glossy gold rings on the front and back, as well as a plunging neckline and full bottom coverage. The padded bust and underwire offers support while the adjustable straps allow you to fit it to your comfort. The crossover back and mesh lining add a subtle sexiness that lets you show off your curves.

Your summer line-up won't be complete without this aqua blue swimsuit. In an eye-catching tropical print, it features an intricate twist front, ruching detail to the front and light padding. Shape enhancing tummy control and adjustable straps have been included to ensure you feel supported and body confident at all times.

This stunning tile print swimsuit features an utterly sexy plunge neck and lace up front that accentuates your curves and delivers summer chic. The brief cut and tie straps you give the support you need in all the latest trends, so you’re style savvy and ready to hit the beach.

Introducing this season's Magisculpt adjustable side bikini brief – featuring light to medium Magisculpt control technology, designed to fit and flatter your shape, it has all the support you need to stun at the beach this summer. This smoothing brief matches perfectly to the Magisculpt underwired bikini and tankini tops. The adjustable side detail allows you to style this brief as either a high or mid leg – whatever you’re in the mood for!

This swimsuit is everything we're currently vibing. Featuring a rose gold material with a high shine finish, ruched cup detailing, what's not to love? Team this with sunglasses and wedges for a day by the pool looking fierce and fashionable.

The Chromat Mikito Bottom: This yellow lycra high-rise bikini bottom with high cut legs, contrast mesh panels and black lycra binding goes up to a 2X and the suit is ethically made in Sofia, Bulgaria from luxe and sustainable Italian fabric. This swimsuit is made with sustainable, regenerated nylon spun from recycled fishing nets, meaning you look amazing while doing your bit for the planet!

Indulge in tropical temptations with the beautiful Luxor Print 1 Piece! This gorgeous swimsuit features an all-over tropical print with a deep V-neckline, gold hardware, and a gathered front for a form-flattering finish. Adjustable shoulder straps and soft padded cups add to comfort while the gathered detailing to the underbust and gold snap clasp closure to back support and flatter your figure.

Soak up the sunny rays with the Plain Sailing Sweetheart Bikini Top in a vibrant Red Floral print, adorned with pretty daisies on a fully lined frame to fit just like an Elomi lingerie bra. The bikini top offers a flattering sweetheart neckline, whilst sectioned cups offer an uplifting fit. This is one of our favourites and definitely a flirty and adorable look for the poolside this summer!

Up to the minute fashion is one of ASOS’s priorities and you can really see that in this stunning 70s-esque square neck bikini. Non-padded wire-free cups and fixed straps with a pull-on style means you have maximum comfort and style all rolled into one!