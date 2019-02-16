The perfect printed Spring shirt is here – and it’s 13 quid in Penneys

Were feeling the pinch this January, but our wardrobe doesn't have to suffer the consequences.

Zebra print is massive, and has officially taken over from leopard as the print of choice for Instagram influencers, fashion insiders and street style queens alike.

Penneys is offering up this gorge cropped shirt in the statement print, at a price tag that definitely won't break the bank, but might break the January blues – €13.00.

We can see our selves wearing this shirt so many ways – layered open over a black turtleneck and jeans during the colder months, or tied up with high waisted denim shorts and a tangle of gold necklaces come summer.

Here are a few more ways we would style the look:

Topshop Denim Skirt €40.00, Mid Heel Boots €110.00, ASOS Beret €8.30

Faux Leather Skirt €16.00, Buckled Sandals €20.00, Long Trenchcoat €45.00

Satin Wrap Culottes €12.99, Penneys Platform Trainers €16.00, Black Teddy Bear Jacket €39.99

Corduroy Mini Skirt €12.99, Vinyl Tote Bag €19.99, Penneys Platform Trainers €18.00

Feature image: Instagram / Adultworldshop