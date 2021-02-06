The perfect paint job – 5 steps to perfect nail polish

If you are pining for your nail salon and troubled by your talons then CND™ has a handy guide to help you create the best possible manicure at home. Anybody who has tried to paint their ‘other’ hand knows the art of painting one’s own nails is not something quickly mastered. However, these simple steps are easy to follow and will help you to improve your technique in a flash.

A systematic approach is what’s needed to ensure a consistent application every time. To follow our 5-step guide you will need to prepare by tidying your cuticles, filing your nails into your desired shape and removing any traces of dirt or old product using nail polish remover or a prep product like CND ScrubFresh, which leaves the nail bed squeaky clean and ready to polish.

To start grab a colour of your choice from the selection of over 150 shades of CND Vinylux Weekly Polish and either the CND Long Wear Top Coat for a finish that lasts 7 days plus or the Gel-Like Effect Top Coat for a super shiny finish that looks just like you’ve had a gel polish.

Step 1 – Seal the edge

Remove excess polish from the brush on the side of the bottle and then apply a thin line of colour along the free edge of the nail to seal it and ensure complete coverage.

Step 2 – Bead in the middle

Pull the brush from the bottle scooping a small bead of polish on one side. Place the bead in the centre of the nail to avoid flooding the cuticle then lift the brush up and ease towards the cuticle line. This technique allows the brush to fan out for precise application – a tiny margin should be left between the cuticle and the polish. Glide the brush from the cuticle back down towards the free edge to complete this stroke leaving even coverage on the centre of the nail.

Step 3 – Rotate right

Rotate the finger right and using the left side of the brush apply colour over the left side of the nail. Follow the contour of the side wall as closely as possible from the cuticle line to the free edge. Do not re-dip the polish for steps 3 and 4 there should be enough polish to cover the nail completely.

Step 4 – Rotate left

Rotate the finger left and using the right side of the brush apply colour over the right side of the nail. Follow the contour of the side wall as closely as possible from the cuticle line to the free edge.

Step 5 – Repeat & refine

Repeat steps 1-4. The second colour layer will provide additional colour and any free margins can be perfected with this layer. Repeat all steps with your preferred top coat.

CND Vinylux features an Italian-designed ergonomic brush that makes it much easier to paint your nails in a smooth controlled way, giving a perfect application every time.

This multi-award-winning formula also has the benefit of being kinder to your nails with a unique caring complex of Keratin, Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E infused in every bottle.

CND Vinylux Polish & Top Coats are available online – stockists include: lookfantastic.com or nailpolishdirect.co.uk.