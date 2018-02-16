The people we shouldn’t really fancy, but we just can’t help it tbh

Scientific studies have long suggested we tend to be attracted to people with faces similar to our own. Also, we are often drawn to people who look like our opposite-sex parent. Research suggests that women tend to choose men with the same hair and eye colour as their fathers, while men tend to prefer women with their mother’s colouring.

But what about the people we fancy and have no idea why?

We asked around the SHEmazing office, and this is a list of our most popular, unusual crushes.

Vladimir Putin

'I cannot really explain this one, and I'm kind of ashamed, but it is what it is. Maybe it's the whole World leader thing?' Rebecca, Deputy Editor of SHEmazing.

Gerry Adams

'He looks like a guy I'd shift in Workmans, but in forty years. Love is love' Sarah, Senior Staff Writer at SHEmazing.

David Lynch

'Even at 70+ as he is now – he's kooky, strange and has amazing hair, IMO.' Jen, Editor of MummyPages Today.

Kevin McCloud

'He just knows so much about architecture – really gets me going.' Kate, Head of Graphic Design.

Mr T.

'I pity the fool who can't see this man's allure.' Clare, Staff Writer at MummyPages.

Jeremy Clarkson

'I think the main thing here is actually his voice. And he looks pretty damn good for his age.' Mary, Editor of MagicMum.

Prince Philip

'He just has a glint in his eye! Oh, if he was only 75 years younger, I'd happily be his Queen.' Katie, Staff Writer of MagicMum.

Marylin Manson

'Despite the fact that he wears more makeup than I do, I can't help but have a thing for him. I think it has something to do with the video for Tainted Love.' Aoife, Client Services Executive.