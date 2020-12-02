The Parfois Christmas range to die for this year

Parfois is back with its brand new, chic winter range. Known for its stylish but affordable collections, the Portuguese women's accessories brand will outfit you with fierce hats, elegant jewellery, statement handbags and much more. Just in time for the winter party season, Parfois has everything you need to be kitted out.

Their range this Christmas is full of classic, basic colours, gold, tan, black, navy and white, giving you the freedom to build your personality into each piece. With shops in Cork, Limerick, Newbridge and Dublin and an online store, their new range is accessible anywhere.

From the top of your head (their sleek head accessories) to the tip of your toes (their preppy and adorable loafers) Parfois have covered all your fashion needs this Christmas.

We're giving a major 'hats off' to Parfois' gorgeous headwear this season. Versatile and suited to any budget, their high fashion head accessories are bold and slick, perfect for causing a stir. In colours of fawn, white and a stunning rust, these assertive pieces will turn heads.

Known best for their jewellery, this year’s collection features delicate chains and necklaces, offset with statement earrings and rings in golds and silvers, featuring unusual designs and ethereal crystals. Their watches this season are neat and understated, the perfect elegant accessory for their clothing line.

Wide leg jeans in a variety of colours and clean cut, simple t-shirts are mixed in with sophisticated midi skirts and slouchy, handy denim jackets to cover every taste. The wide-leg jeans in black, denim and white are sure to be a hit, as Parfois get ahead of the trend that everyone will be wearing this year. Paired with one of their versatile and stunning belts, this is a look you couldn’t go wrong with this Christmas season.

But the real star of this collection’s show is their handbag range. Believe us when we say, to. Die. For. Tasteful and functional with exquisite detail, these bags can take you from day to night, from hot chocolate to hot toddy this Christmas season. Simple but statement, these textured and printed bags will hold everything you’ll need for your day and night out, and their neutral tones mean they’ll work with any outfit.

These are the kind of bags that add the finishing touch, giving an outfit that extra bit of flair. Level up an outfit with these bold prints, sleek colours and handy storage for all your night out essentials.