The pandemic has changed people’s cleaning habits for good

It takes 28 days to form a habit, but when the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, it appeared as if the public changed their cleaning habits in no time at all. Almost three quarters (70%) have been disinfecting their homes more since then, and 66% feel that this is helping protect themselves from contracting the COVID-19 virus. One in four (29%) still disinfect groceries after bringing them into the home. That’s according to new research commissioned by Dettol2.

The research which examines attitudes towards sustainable products and cleaning habits was carried out to celebrate the recent launch of Dettol’s Tru Clean range. Tru Clean is Dettol’s first-ever range of antibacterial products with a plant-based active ingredient. Dettol Tru Clean products kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses3, including the COVID-19 virus*.

Sense and Sustainability

Health and safety might be top of mind for Irish consumers right now, but protecting the environment is high on their agenda too. The Dettol research reveals that 40% frequently read information on the packaging of products to check if they’re environmentally friendly before buying.

Products that are eco-friendly would be the preferred choice for 3 in 5 (61%) over non-eco-friendly alternatives. Younger generations (67% of shoppers aged 18-35) are particularly prone to buy a product for its environmental benefits compared to older cohorts.

Going Green

As many shoppers take steps towards leading a more sustainable life, they are becoming conscious of the impact that their consumption choices have on the environment. This is influencing their purchasing decisions when they wander through the supermarket aisles.

Products with non-recyclable packaging are an issue for 24% of those polled. Consumers are now more informed about their impact on the environment4 , but some appear to be confused about what products are good for the planet or not. At least 2 in 10 (22%) believe all antibacterial wipes take the same amount of time to break down in the environment, which isn’t true. Biodegradable wipes, like Dettol Tru Clean’s biodegradable1 multi-purpose products, can break down in the environment faster than ones that are non-biodegradable.

Protecting with Conscience

Dettol Tru Clean products are proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses3. An overwhelming 88% of those polled trust Dettol to effectively kill viruses and bacteria.

A lot of people are now making shopping choices with an eco-conscious mindset. Now available to shoppers in Ireland is Dettol’s new Tru Clean range of cleaning products that deliver on environmental friendliness as well as cleaning and disinfecting efficacy. The Tru Clean range, which comprises four biodegradable1 multi-purpose wipes and two trigger sprays, offers a formulation with a plant-based active ingredient, without compromising on Dettol’s renowned germs and virus killing power.

Not only are Dettol’s Tru Clean multi-purpose wipes biodegradable1 and compostable, the range has also been manufactured with zero waste sent to landfill, and each of the trigger spray and wipe formulations are free from bleach, dyes, and phosphates.

Will O’Brien, Country Manager Ireland at Reckitt said: ‘Research shows that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the public are on a mission to clean up their habits in more ways than one. From their household disinfecting routines to reducing their impact on the world around us, lots of people are more determined than ever to implement habits that they can sustain.

At Reckitt, we recognise our responsibility to be kinder to the planet. We’re committed to developing sustainable products and practices across our business. Dettol’s Tru Clean range is the latest chapter of that journey. Tru Clean combines new cleaning technology with disinfecting efficacy, providing consumers with peace of mind that they are getting rid of viruses and bacteria while being more sustainable with their cleaning habits. We’re looking forward to bringing more eco-friendly products to the Irish market in the coming months.’

Dettol’s Tru Clean range comes in three exciting new fragrances, Crisp Pear, Lime & Lemongrass and Waterlily. The range is available to purchase now in all major retailers nationwide. For more information on Dettol’s Tru Clean range, visit dettol.ie.