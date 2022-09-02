The Osbournes announce their return to TV with new reality series

The Osbourne family are staging a comeback to your TV screen!

Ozzy, Sharon and their children, Kelly and Jack, are currently producing a new BBC reality show, titled Home to Roost.

The family moved out of the UK over 20 years ago. When they moved to Los Angeles, they opened their doors to a camera crew and documented their new life in America through their popular reality series, The Osbournes. The series concluded in March 2005, with the family deciding to take a back seat from the cameras.

Now, the Osbournes have decided to return to the UK for good, and they’re taking you along for the ride!

Home to Roost will follow the Osbournes as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, The family are eager to document this year, with big events such as Sharon’s 70th birthday, Ozzy’s tour, and the eagerly-anticipated birth of Kelly’s first child.

In the official description for Home to Roost, the BBC said that “This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love.”

The BBC’s Head of Commissioning for Documentaries, Clare Sillery, described her joy at the Osbourne’s decision to return to the silver screen. “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK,” she said.

Home to Roost will be comprised of 10 episodes, which will each be half an hour long in length. The series is expected to air on BBC One next year, with a release date yet to be announced.

We can’t wait to be reunited with the Osbourne family!