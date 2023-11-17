The original elf-made man returns to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre this weekend!

With over 80 stores, 20 restaurants and a state-of-the-art cinema, Liffey Valley is the ultimate shopping destination this Christmas

As it gears up for what will be another bumper Christmas shopping season, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is excited to announce that Santa Claus will arrive in the Centre to turn on the Christmas lights and set up shop in his spectacular Christmas grotto.

One of Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destinations, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, will host a series of Christmas celebrations and family entertainment including live music, face painting, and of course, Santa’s big arrival to turn on the Christmas lights.

The FREE festive fun will begin on Saturday, 18th November at 1pm, with Santa’s sleigh due to land at 4pm. Once Santa has unpacked and gotten settled in his grotto, little shoppers can queue to visit the man himself from 5pm on Saturday, following his big entrance, right up until the 24th of December*.

This year, Liffey Valley is partnering with Little Blue Heroes, a not-for-profit Foundation which supports families of children with serious illnesses in Ireland. Led by current and retired members of An Garda Siochana, Little Blue Heroes will grant one child the chance to give Santa a special Garda escort to make sure he parks up safely at his grotto.

Commenting on Santa’s arrival to Liffey Valley, Denis O’Connell, Centre Director at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, said; “The excitement for our upcoming Christmas celebrations is building and can be felt throughout the Centre already. We’re very excited to welcome Santa and his group of hard-working elves back to Liffey Valley and enable as many children as possible the chance to share their Christmas wishes with the Big Man himself. The schedule of entertainment planned for Santa’s arrival is sure to make unforgettable memories to countless families as we strive to continue our offering of free eventing occasions to our loyal customers.”

With over 80 stores and 20 dining experiences, Liffey Valley is the perfect place for a special Christmas day out. Adding to the diverse and unique range of brand offerings, Liffey Valley recently became the first shopping centre in Ireland to welcome H&M Home. Leading domestic appliances brand, Miele, and much-loved Irish-owned brand Kilkenny Design, also recently opened concept stores in the Centre. A new addition of the Liffey Valley Western Plaza is Mexican food chain offering dine-in, take-away, click and collect, and delivery services.

For further information about the range of Christmas activities and gifting options at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, visit www.liffeyvalley.ie

*Grotto opening times and dates may vary, see liffeyvalley.ie for full schedule