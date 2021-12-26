The not-so-festive festive films to watch on Stephen’s Day

The Santa Clause, Home Alone and Love Actually are all perfect films to watch throughout the month of December to get everyone in the festive mood. But what are you supposed to watch after the big day has come and gone?

For some reason tuning into The Muppets Christmas Carol on December 27 just doesn’t feel right. The excitement is over and all that’s left in the Quality Street tin are a few toffee pennies and a handful of orange cremes.

In order to fill that post-Christmas day gap, we’ve created the perfect list of not-so-festive festive films to soothe the soul on Stephen’s Day.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

This nostalgic, family-film would be wonderful to watch in the wake of Christmas Day while the whole family is winding down. Christmas isn’t the main focus but there is an adorable festive scene or two.

Little Women

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is a must watch this post-Christmas season. It’s romantic and heart-wrenching, with stunning costumes and an absolutely poetic script. Christmas plays a minor part in this storyline, which will grip you from the very first scene.

Bridget Jones’ Diary

If you’re unfamiliar with the legend that is Bridget Jones, she is a thirty-year-old singleton living in London, who has set new year’s resolutions that every girl will relate to – lose weight, improve career, stop drinking and find a boyfriend. However, her life goes through many twists and turns as she unexpectedly finds herself with two men vying for her affection.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time, and this new live-action version starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast is just perfection. Plus, the many snow scenes are simply magical.

Boxing Day

What better film to watch on Boxing Day than Boxing Day. This new festive rom-com stars Little Mix singer Leigh Anne Pinnock in her acting debut and follows Melvin, a British author living in America, who returns home to London for the holidays to introduce his American fiancé to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world Melvin left behind revolves around his ex-girlfriend, who is now an international pop star!