Beauty lovers, the No7 Beauty Advent Calendar waiting list is live

There are less than four months to go until the most wonderful time of the year and yes, we are very excited about it. Christmas will be here before you know it so make sure you’ve got all your presents in order before they sell out.

One gift on everyone’s Christmas list is the No7 Beauty Advent Calendar.

Beauty lovers can now sign up to the waiting list for the highly anticipated No7 Beauty Advent Calendar.

The calendar is packed full of your No7 skincare and cosmetics favourites, guaranteed to turn up the voltage for the festive season.

Plus, the iconic festive treat is even better this year. There are seven golden tickets worth an incredible £700/€900 each hidden at random and are redeemable on all No7 products.

Those who register on the online waiting list will have exclusive early access to purchase the calendar the day before everyone else. What's not to love?!

Click here to sign up to the No7 Beauty Advent Calendar waiting list.

The No7 Beauty Advent Calendar costs £42/€50 and is worth £173.50/€235.