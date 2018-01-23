The new Tommy Hilfger SS18 collection is here, and we’re in love

Ladies, we know January is a dreary (and kind of depressing) month, but Spring is coming, we promise.

How do we know this? Well, because logic, but also because Tommy Hilfiger has revealed their new collection for Spring.

The Spring 2018 Tommy Hilfiger Womenswear collection celebrates speed and immediacy with a touch of vintage nostalgia.

The collection gives a nod to Formula One racing pit crews with heritage work wear and a strong focus on denim.

The look takes inspiration from the iconic shapes, bold colours and streamlined graphics of speed racers for a collection that reinvents the traditional all-American classics.

Have a look for yourself, and let us know what you think: