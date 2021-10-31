The new Kash Beauty collection is a must include on your list this Christmas

Irish MUA Keilidh Cashell released a stunning makeup collection in 2020 which was creative, bright and fun. We didn’t think it could get any better but with the drop of Modern Legacy, the brand delivers serious glam for the Autumn Winter season ahead.

With a vast variety of neutral hues, bronzed tones, and deep warmth, the new KASH Beauty Modern Legacy Collection injects new life into timeless classic styles, bringing together a variety of pantones to suit every skin tone. The vast collection covers both eyes and lips, with 3 lavish shadow palettes, 3 luxe lip kits, an enviable lip gloss and set of luscious lashes, allowing an easy transition from demure chic morphing into a smokey-eyed bombshell.

Combining everlasting vintage beauty with a flourish of modern makeup magic, KASH Beauty founder, and beauty aficionado, Keilidh Cashell, designed this collection with the KASH Beauty customer in mind, ensuring that all makeup desires were catered to, and inspiring tones were at hand to recreate timeless looks with a twist of your own current, unique style.

The Vegan and Cruelty Free range allows you to channel your inner vintage vixen, bringing the timeless classic styles of years gone by into the new era with a modern, luxurious twist – ensuring you have every hue imaginable at your disposal to fulfill all your makeup desires. From glowing, fresh-faced and freckle-strewn natural chic to sexy, feline, boudoir glamour, like that of the icon 90’s Supermodel, the Modern Legacy Collection is universally wearable and utterly timeless.

The Modern Legacy Collection includes :

Royal Rose Palette RRP €19.95

Featuring 6 soft, feminine, rose-based shades, the Royal Rose Palette is designed to offer a variety of gorgeous blush-toned hues, perfect for a daytime event or luxurious night out. The palettes stand-out shade Rose is complemented by 2 luminous glitters and 4 velvety matte shadows.

Shades:

Classic – a soft, rose pink matte.

Imperial – a pearly white shimmer.

Rose – a vibrant rose gold shimmer.

Rule – a mauve pink matte.

Inspire – a light brown matte.

Era – a warm burgundy brown.

Copper Crush Palette RRP €19.95

Add a burst of rich, sultry glamour to your eye looks with the Copper Crush Palette. It’s bold stand-out shade, Copper, is complemented by 2 glowing shimmers and 4 deep, luxe matte shades, the palette is a must-have for creating vintage glamour looks with a sheen of modern style.

Shades:

Indulge – a warm cream matte.

Legacy – a light golden shimmer.

Copper – a rich warm copper shimmer.

Lust – a soft rust brown matte.

Amber – a warm amber brown matte.

Reign – a deep brown matte.

Burnish Bronze Palette RRP €19.95

The decadent Burnish Bronze Palette features 6 sultry shades designed to create smokey vintage look. The palette’s stand-out shade, Bronze, is complemented by 2 opulent bronze-based shimmers and 4 deep, bottomless matte shades.

Shades:

Radiate – a light, neutral, creamy matte.

Heirloom – a light champagne shimmer.

Bronze – a neutral warm brown matte.

Cherish – a soft light brown matte.

Desire – a warm bronze shimmer.

Icon – a deep rich brown matte.

Vintage Rose Lip Kit RRP €18.95

Embrace romance with this gorgeous, rosebud pink lip kit. This dusty rose lip shade adds a hint of pink to your pout, creating a soft, vintage look that works perfectly for daytime and night.

Rich Sienna Lip Kit RRP €18.95

Add a sultry tone of glamour to any look with this deep, warm nude lipstick and complementary rich, sugary, dark brown lip liner.

Nude Ombre Lip Kit RRP €18.95

Embrace the vintage 90s Supermodel look with this dual-tone lip kit. The creamy nude lipstick is the lightest in the KASH Beauty collection, while the darker lip liner is excellent for creating a sultry ombré look with ease.

Envy Lip Gloss RRP €14.95

This ultra-creamy, luxe lip gloss offers a neutral nude shade, perfect to compliment any lipstick, or to wear alone. The smooth plastic applicator ensures the product inside the tube stays flawless and uncontaminated by other lip offerings, keeping it clean and fresh for every occasion.

Legend Lashes RRP €6.95

Add a rush of vintage drama to any look with the ultra-soft, luxury Legendary Lashes, offering fluttery extravagance, working to open the eye and accentuate any look. Lightweight, flexible, and reusable up to 15-20 times.

Speaking about the launch of the new Modern Legacy Collection, KASH Beauty founder Keilidh Cashell said “The inspiration for Modern Legacy came from my love of classic glam. I took the classic makeup that we all know and love and added a modern twist. We live in a world now that’s constantly on the go, so we need products that we can rely on and that are easily accessible. Whether you prefer neutral, warm or rose tones, our Modern Legacy collection has something for you. Our 6 pan palettes are the perfect palette on the go, fitting into your handbag easily with a convenient mirror. With a lip kit to match each palette, you don’t even have to second guess whether your makeup compliments itself. Top off your lips with our brand-new creamy lip gloss Envy. Our new gloss adds shine and volume to make any lip combo pop. Add some drama with our Legend lashes, which add the perfect amount of drama to finish any look.”

The KASH Beauty Modern Legacy Collection is available from www.kashbeauty.com.