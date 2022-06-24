The new Glow Toner by Charlotte Tilbury is out now!

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, founder & chairman of Charlotte Tilbury beauty, has worked with world-leading laboratories to formulate a new pore-refining acid-free glow toner. It’s a skin workout that resurfaces, hydrates and refines the look of pores, boosting natural skin turnover with gentle exfoliating action. The acid-free elixir is packed with science-powered ingredients and is suitable for all skin types – even sensitive skin.

A formula is jam packed with skin must-haves that work together to deliver a stunning glow.

Super Peptide Royalepigen P5

A biomimetic peptide which mimics the behaviour of the royalactin protein found in a beehive’s royal jelly. Vegan-friendly and refined by science, RoyalEpigen P5 supports natural skin turnover and is encapsulated in Shea Butter to increase absorption into the skin and to help maintain a brighter, more even looking complexion.

Resurfacing Exfolactive™

Extract from the Prickly Pear Cactus flower, known to help boost skin’s natural exfoliation process whilst improving the appearance of clarity and luminosity. Helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Poretight

Extracted from the Red Clover Flower, Poretight is a plant-derived pore-minimiser that helps to rebalance the skin and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and uneven skin texture.

Hydration Powerhouse Sodium Hyaluronate

With a smaller molecular structure than Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate penetrates deeper into the skin and helps the skin to retain moisture for a plump, smooth appearance, and softer feel.

Niacinamide

A form of Vitamin B3 that supports natural processes to help maintain optimal skin function. Balancing, smoothing, pore-refining properties.

We haven’t tried it yet but the results from trials look good. They include:

Skin is 2x more hydrated in 1 hour

Skin is 2x smoother after 4 weeks

97% agree skin looks and feels smoother

96% agree skin feels baby soft

93% agree skin looks renewed

Magic Application:

Apply AM and PM to clean, dry skin using a cleansing pad or press on using your hands and follow with magic skincare. Avoid the eye area.

Glow toner preps the skin for high performance, supercharging the transformative effects of Charlotte’s Magic Skincare.

The full Charlotte Tilbury range has achieved Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny approval.

Charlotte’s Glow Toner, RRP €49 is available now from www.CharlotteTilbury.com.